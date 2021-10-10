How cold is too cold for dogs? What you should know

Frequent exercise and outdoor playtime are essential to your dog’s health and happiness no matter the season. In addition to preventing obesity, exercise provides the mental stimulation your dog needs to reduce the risk of anxiety and depression. We’re all too aware of the potential dangers of overheating, but what should we do when the temperatures begin to fall? At what point does taking your pup outside for a walk threaten his health? How cold is too cold for dogs? We’ll take a closer look at some of the unique factors involved in determining how well your dog tolerates cold weather, what can happen to your dog at certain temperatures, how long it’s safe for him to be outside, and how to keep him healthy and warm during the cooler months.

Cold weather affects some dogs more than others

Chances are good you know someone who wears a sweater in the summer. Maybe you have a friend who keeps their air conditioner set to 68 degrees and still feels hot. Just like people, all dogs are different. A large, overweight breed will respond differently to the cold than a thin toy breed. Breeds with dense double coats like Alaskan malamutes, Siberian huskies, and St. Bernards can tolerate the cold much better than, say, beagles and Italian greyhounds. In terms of volume, small breeds have more surface area than large breeds, so they tend to feel the cold more intensely.

Even the color of your dog’s coat can impact his ability to withstand colder weather. When the sun is shining, dogs with dark coats absorb more heat from sunlight than dogs with light-colored coats. Your dog’s general level of health also comes into play. Conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and asthma can be exacerbated by cold air. Previous exposure to cold weather matters, too. If you’ve recently relocated from Florida to Maine, your dog won’t be able to tolerate the winter chill as well as a dog who’s spent his entire life in a colder climate.

Other factors have an influence

The numbers on your thermometer aren’t the only environmental factors that come into play when determining how cold weather impacts your dog. A frigid, 30-degree day is miserable enough; 30 degrees with a wind chill cuts to the bone and leaves you — and your doggo — unable to properly insulate yourselves against the cold. The air also feels much cooler on days with heavy cloud coverage. Without bright sunlight providing additional warmth, your pup will get colder faster than he would on a sunny day. Heavy snow, rain, and thick fog can all play a part in your dog’s ability to withstand the cold. Lastly, your dog’s activity level impacts how cold he’ll be outdoors. If your dog sprawls out in the snow, he’s likely to feel the chill much sooner than a dog who gets a case of the zoomies and runs through the yard.

How cold is too cold for dogs?

As we’ve mentioned, there are several factors in play like acclimation, your dog’s breed, and whether it’s sunny out that help determine how well your pooch can tolerate the cold. That being said, there are a few general guidelines you can follow. In temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, your dog will begin to feel cold when he’s outside, but it’s still perfectly safe for him to go outside for short periods.

Dr. Sara Ochoa says, “Dogs can go outside for 15 to 20 minutes at below-freezing temperatures to use the bathroom and play.” However, when the thermometer drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, you should keep senior dogs, young puppies, small breeds, and dogs with health problems indoors, experts advise. They’ll more than likely be OK for a few minutes, but we believe in playing it safe with your dog’s health. Anything 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below is simply too cold for any breed, even a northern breed like a Siberian husky, to withstand being outdoors for long.

Dr. Gary Richter, Rover’s veterinary expert, says, “If the temperature drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, dogs could potentially develop cold-associated health issues like hypothermia and frostbite.” You should always monitor your dog closely when he’s outside in cold weather. If your pooch begins shivering, whimpering, behaving strangely, or limping, you’ll need to bring him back inside.

While some dogs thrive in cold weather, not all breeds can tolerate winter weather. Bundle up your dog in a sweater and booties, make sure to apply balm if his paws and nose crack in the cold, dry weather, and don’t let your dog stay outside too long in below-freezing weather. Just like you, your dog wants to stay toasty warm during the winter months.

Editors' Recommendations