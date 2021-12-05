Finding the perfect gift for a cat lover can be a challenge. There are tons of cat products out there to choose from, but they aren’t all those special items that make for a memorable gift. That’s why we’ve hand-selected the best cat-themed gifts out there. They include personalized options, unique products, and other fun items. Starting with this list of gifts can help to save you some time on your shopping and ensure you get a great gift that’s both memorable and fun. Whether you’re getting ready for the holidays or planning for a friend’s or family member’s birthday, these cat-themed gifts are sure to delight any cat lover.

Ceramic cat planter

These little planters have a unique, artsy feel to them. They’re perfect for homes and offices and are ideal for succulents and other small plants. You can choose from 15 different cat styles, so the planter most closely resembles the recipient’s actual cat. They’re handmade for that extra-special touch.

Custom pet photo face pillow

Now you can give a cat lover a customized pillow by using their cat’s photo. Just upload a photo of the cat, choose a size, and you’re all set. The pillows are made of high-quality polyester, and they’re printed with high-resolution technology for a great-looking gift.

Personalized cat Christmas ceramic ornament

This personalized ornament depicts the cats that have been important parts of the recipient’s family, both in the past and in the present. You can include up to five cats, then choose different breeds and even customize the ornament with the cats’ names. This ornament features a Christmas-themed background, but you can choose from other backgrounds, too. The completed ornament will be printed with the design that you’ve chosen and includes a gold cord, so it’s ready to hang.

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats

If cats could write poetry, what would they write? This book answers that question by letting you dive into the feline mind through this collection of lighthearted, often hilarious poems. The poems explore just what cats are thinking, and it includes poems like “Kneel Before Me,” “This Is My Chair,” and “Some of My Best Friends Are Dogs.” This book is an entertaining read that any cat lover will want to pick up again and again.

Cat mom gift box

Designed just for the cat moms out there, this gift box includes a selection of great items like a candle, a cat keyring, a bag of cat treats, a toy mouse, an “If My Cat Doesn’t Like You” sign, a wooden heart personalized with your cat’s name, and more.

Cooking for Cats book

Thanks to this book, cat lovers can choose from a variety of recipes to make for their cats. The book includes 20 recipes for treats, snacks, and food. It even includes tips for managing your cat’s diet, as well as fun cat craft projects like a scratching post, a cat pillow, and an indoor cat garden.

Cat heads throw blanket

This super cozy blanket is made of soft sherpa fleece, so it gets softer the more that it’s washed. It features an adorable cat print, and matching pillows are also available if you’d like to gift an entire set. The blanket is available in three sizes, too, so there’s plenty of room for plenty of cats.

Custom pet coffee mug

Cat lovers can enjoy coffee, tea, and other beverages out of this mug personalized with their cat’s face on it. All you need to do is include a photo of the cat and an artist will turn the photo into a customized work of art. The kitty is then printed onto the ceramic mug so it’s resistant to fading, peeling, and scratching. The mug is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and available in 11- or 15 fluid-ounce sizes.

It’s the thought that counts

When shopping for a cat lover, any of these items would make for a great gift. If you want to make the gift extra-special, then consider including some items that the recipient can share with their cat. Adding in some treats or cat toys shows that you’re considerate of the recipient’s cats, too. Alternatively, think about making a donation to an animal shelter in the recipient’s name, or in the name of their cat. Shelters and rescues depend largely on donations, and a donated gift is a great way to make a meaningful, long-lasting impact.

