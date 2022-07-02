How to keep your cat calm during 4th of July fireworks

There’s plenty of stress for cats on the 4th of July holiday, especially when fireworks are involved. Cats and fireworks don’t always mix since many cats find them terrifying, and your cat could run away out of fear, get hurt, or just otherwise have a pretty miserable night. Luckily, you have many ways to help your cat better cope with the fireworks. Your cat might not be totally comfortable with the event, but you can minimize his stress and help keep him safe. But don’t wait until the last minute — you’ll need to do some preparation up front to be effective and to truly help your cat.

Cats and fireworks: How to prepare your pet

Navigating the 4th of July fireworks with your cat requires some planning and groundwork. The more steps you take in advance, the easier it will be for you both when the fireworks start.

If you know your cat has a strong, negative reaction to fireworks, then be sure to discuss this with your vet well ahead of time. Depending on how stressed and upset your cat becomes, your vet may want to prescribe a medication to calm and lightly sedate your cat. Discuss dosage information and, if you haven’t given your cat a pill before, ask your vet to walk you through the process while you’re still in the office. You can get a ThunderShirt for your cat: You can take other steps, regardless of whether you plan on medicating your cat. ThunderShirts for cats use hug-like pressure to help keep your kitty feeling safe and secure during frightening events like thunderstorms and fireworks. Consider buying a ThunderShirt ahead of time. Fit it to your cat when he is relaxed and calm, and practice getting it on and off so you’ll be prepared for the fireworks.

How to calm cats during fireworks

Before the fireworks begin, consider spraying some cat pheromones in the area where your cat will be. Pheromones can help relieve stress and make your cat feel secure. With a spray pheromone option, you can boost your cat’s confidence by spritzing the room he’ll retreat to. Place them in a safe spot: Just before the fireworks start, consider putting your cat in the quietest area of the house, as long as it’s an area that he’s familiar with. This space will often be the basement. You can play some soft music or turn on some fans or an air conditioner to help drown out the noise of the fireworks. This is also the time to put on your cat’s ThunderShirt if you’ll be using one.

Mistakes to avoid

Don’t wait until the last minute to settle your cat indoors

If you have an indoor-outdoor cat, don’t wait until the last minute to bring him indoors. Instead, be prepared to bring your kitty in early, just in case you have trouble finding him. With your cat securely in your home, you can help prevent him from running away out of fear and potentially getting lost. Frightened animals get lost every year because of fireworks, so be completely certain that your cat is inside.

Don’t force your cat to hang out with you

When the fireworks start, your cat may run and hide. That’s a natural response, and if your cat feels safe under the bed or in the closet, then leave him where he is. Get your whole family in on the plan, including your kids, and make sure everyone knows that it’s important to leave your cat alone until he’s comfortable enough to come out again on his own.

Navigating the 4th of July fireworks with your cat can be a challenge, even with preparation. Keep in mind that you can do everything right, but your cat may still be frightened and might hide where you can’t find him. Double-check that all your doors and windows are closed, and do your best to just wait things out. Cats and fireworks aren’t a good mix, but the calmer that you can stay and the quieter the environment you can provide, the better your cat will be able to get through this event.

