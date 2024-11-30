Your Christmas tree can be dangerous to your pet — here’s what to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are Christmas trees toxic to cats? Are Christmas trees toxic to dogs? Falling trees can injure pets Christmas tree water can be toxic and full of pine needles Pine needles can cause a number of problems, from pesky to fatal Ornaments can be tempting toys that are dangerous when broken or ingested Lights on the tree can be risky

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s free of dangers or stressors. In fact, some holiday events and decorations pose an even larger threat to your pet’s well-being than you realize. Curious kitties can get tangled in Christmas lights, and food-motivated dogs can steal something from the table that’s toxic to them. This isn’t a reason to be afraid, but it is important to be mindful and intentional when bringing the holidays into your home.

Are Christmas trees toxic to cats or dogs? This Yuletide symbol is one of the most common holiday decorations, but they pose several risks to pets. Fortunately, we’ll review them all so that you can keep your four-legged friends safe this December. You’ll be Christmas shopping before you know it!

Are Christmas trees toxic to cats?

A Christmas tree’s outdoorsy scent and shiny decorations may be enticing to curious cats, but consuming any part of this tree or its byproducts could be toxic to your feline friend. The natural oils found in fir, spruce, and pine trees can cause irritation in both the mouth and gastrointestinal system. These oils are most often found in the needles of the tree — yes, even the dried ones that fall off — and in your Christmas tree water.

Are Christmas trees toxic to dogs?

Dogs are just as susceptible to toxicity via Christmas trees. Their systems are just as sensitive to the oils found in these trees, though due to their larger sizes (for many), it may take a more severe exposure to trigger a negative reaction in dogs. That is to say — you may not notice side effects right away if your dog licks the tree.

Granville Veterinary Clinic reminds pet parents that many Christmas tree farms also spray their trees with products like pesticides to keep them fresh and clean. This is great for the trees but not great for any curious pets.

Falling trees can injure pets

It goes without saying that tall objects like Christmas trees are more at risk of toppling over, especially with chaotic animals like a climbing cat or dog with the zoomies. Fortunately, there are several successful solutions to this problem.

Secure trees to the wall or use a pet gate to create space

For some extra security, try tying your holiday tree to the wall with wire and screws. Heavy-duty adhesive hooks may also work for smaller, lighter trees if you’re living in a rental home. However, using wires could be risky if you have a cat that loves to climb Christmas trees. Instead, you may need to resort to surrounding the tree with a pet gate or keeping it in a spot your pet can’t access.

Christmas tree water can be toxic and full of pine needles

It’s easy to overlook the Christmas tree water when it’s hidden so low to the ground, but it can be even more toxic than the tree itself. Stagnant water leads to dangerous bacteria growth, making any dog or cat sick. In addition, water additives that prolong your tree’s life or prevent needle fallout can do more harm than good.

Most people find them ineffective, and they aren’t worth the risk of poisoning your curious, thirsty pet. Not to mention all the fallen pine needles floating in the water!

Create a cover for the tree bowl

You may be able to make a cover for your Christmas tree stand so that your dog or cat can’t drink the Christmas tree water. This may be a DIY project that requires some trial and error, but keeping your dog safe will always be worth the effort. Best of all, you can decorate your tree stand cover to match any holiday aesthetic.

Use a deterrent or block off the area

You can always resort to blocking off the Christmas tree from your pet, but it’s so much more special to include them in the holiday action. Instead, try a deterrent spray like Grannick’s Bitter Apple Chewing Deterrent Spray to keep them away from the tree without excluding them altogether.

Pine needles can cause a number of problems, from pesky to fatal

The needles are the peskiest part of the tree, especially in early January when it’s time to move the tree out of your home. They’re every vacuum’s worst nightmare! However, they can also pose a major risk to dogs and cats due to their toxic oils and sharp shapes, so it’s important to reduce the number of fallen needles as much as possible.

Keep real trees hydrated

If you decorate your home with a real Christmas tree like a fir or spruce, be sure to keep it hydrated throughout the holiday season. Some dryness is inevitable, but topping off your tree’s water on a daily basis can slow down the process. Just be sure to keep your pesky pet away from the tree while you’re working.

Use a fake tree

The other option is to use a fake tree for your holiday decoration. This can be a money-saver and time-saver in the long run — especially if your chaotic cats pounce on the Christmas tree — but even faux trees can have needles that fall out over time. Be sure to read reviews before selecting a tree to purchase.

Ornaments can be tempting toys that are dangerous when broken or ingested

Even though the tree itself can be a major risk factor during the holiday season, the decorations you put on the tree can be just as dangerous to small animals. Fortunately, a little planning can pay off beautifully.

Choose ornaments carefully

Glass ornaments and feisty felines don’t mix! As heartbreaking as it may be to keep a fragile or keepsake ornament in the box this year, this may be the best choice if your pet likes to bite or swat at the ornaments. The ones you display on your tree should be of lower value or difficult to break so that any mishaps will be no big deal.

Keep ornaments high enough that pets can’t reach

Additionally, keep breakable ornaments and those you care about highest up on your Christmas tree. This may not help much if your cat likes to climb to the star on the top of the tree, but it can significantly reduce the risk that your favorite ornaments will break.

Lights on the tree can be risky

String lights are the other main event on your Christmas tree, although they can pose just as many risks as ornaments and pine needles. Anyone who’s untangled these lights knows just how difficult they can be to unravel, so your furry friend could run into trouble if they find themselves tangled up. Electric lights also pose the danger of electrocution, especially if your pet chews the tree lights or gets near the electrical socket.

Skip the lights if you can’t keep pets away from the tree

Not every Christmas tree is decked out with lights. You can skip this step if you can’t trust your pet’s behavior near the tree, or opt for a unique, modern look by only wrapping lights around the top half of the branches.

Don’t buy artificial trees with electricity

Fake trees can be fun and easy to set up, but some of them come with built-in lights in the branches. This can be a great choice for some homes, but it can make the risk of electrical injuries even greater if you have a pet that likes to chew. This is why it’s so important to plan ahead when shopping for Christmas decor!.

We’ve given you a lot to think about before buying this year’s Christmas tree, but remember that taking the extra time to shop smart can be what keeps your dog or cat safe and healthy this December.