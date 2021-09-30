PawTracks may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If your hairless cat needs a little extra help staying warm when the temperatures drop, a cat sweater could be the perfect solution. Sweaters for hairless cats aren’t only functional, though; they can also be utterly adorable. We’ve picked the best hairless and sphynx cat sweaters to help you save time with your shopping. These garments offer a great fit and snuggly warmth while being designed with an eye for feline style. Your cat will look super fashionable lounging around the house or posing for a photo shoot when he’s wearing one of these adorable cat sweaters.

Small Fleece Cat Sweatshirt

The Small Fleece Cat Sweatshirt is warm and cozy to keep your cat comfy when it’s cold. The fabric is highly stretchy, and it pulls right over your cat’s head for easy on and off. Choose from a variety of colors to match your cat’s style.

Why we love it:

Made of cozy fleece

High-stretch fabric for comfort

Easy to pull on

Upaw Turtleneck Argyle Sweater for Cats

The Upaw Turtleneck Argyle Sweater for Cats features absolutely adorable argyle style. It’s made of acrylic yarn to keep it durable, and the classic pattern will look fashionable on most cats.

Why we love it:

Fashionable argyle plaid color pattern

Durable and warm

Machine washable

Wiz BBQT Knitted Braid Plait Turtleneck

The Wiz BBQT Knitted Braid Plait Turtleneck is a fun twist on your traditional turtleneck. The distinctive braid plait adds a stylish touch. Made of acrylic yarn, this turtleneck is cozy and comfy, and it’s even machine washable.

Why we love it:

Fun and stylish braid plait

Warm acrylic yarn

Machine washable

Bonaweite Hairless Cats Vest Turtleneck Sweater

The Bonaweite Hairless Cats Vest Turtleneck Sweater adds warmth without being bulky. It’s made of cotton, so it’s breathable and soft against your cat’s skin, making it suitable for daily wear. It comes in multiple colors and sizes, making it easy to pick the turtleneck that’s just right for your cat.

Why we love it:

Cotton is breathable and soft

Warmth without bulk

Suitable for daily wear

Frisco Feeling Witchy Sweater

The Frisco Feeling Witchy Sweater is perfect for when there’s a chill in the air. This Halloween-themed sweater will get you and your cat into the holiday spirit. The slip-on design is easy to put on and remove, and the sweater offers a comfortable fit.

Why we love it:

Fun Halloween theme

Easy slip-on design

Available in six sizes for the just-right fit

Frisco Pardon My Swag Hoodie

Your kitty will be one cool cat in the Frisco Pardon My Swag Hoodie. Stretchy ribbing on the chest makes for a great fit, and breathable polyester helps keep your cat comfy. This hoodie is both stylish and functional, helping to keep your cat warm.

Why we love it:

Fun and stylish hoodie design

Breathable polyester for comfort

Stretch ribbing on the chest for an optimal fit

If your cat needs a little extra warmth, then a cat sweater can not only keep him cozy but also looking fabulous. When choosing the right sweater for your cat, pay attention to its fit and how it’s designed to be put on. Many sweaters offer pull-on designs that are generally easy, but if your cat prefers another style, be sure to keep that in mind. Most cat sweaters are machine washable for easy cleaning. If your cat will wear a sweater frequently, then consider getting a few so he always has something to wear while his other sweaters are in the wash.

