Rabies is a frightening disease, but it’s important to be aware of how rabies is spread and its symptoms, especially when you have pets. Cats can absolutely get rabies if they’re not vaccinated, and that transmission can occur if your cat is bitten by a rabid animal. Unfortunately, rabies is a tragic disease with no treatment available for pets, but a vaccine can offer your cat protection. Being familiar with the signs of rabies in cats can help you to quickly spot if something is amiss with a cat that you encounter, so you know to be sure to keep your distance.

What is rabies?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), rabies is a virus that is typically transmitted when a human or animal is bitten by an animal that’s infected with the virus. Rabies is progressive and affects the central nervous system, eventually resulting in death.

Cats can get rabies if they’re bitten by an infected animal. Usually, these animals are wild, unvaccinated animals. Once a cat is infected, it can pass rabies on to you if it bites you.

While there’s no cure for rabies, there is an easy way to protect your cat: Keep his rabies vaccination up-to-date.

How common is rabies in cats?

Rabies in cats is somewhat rare, but it’s still important to be aware of the symptoms, just in case you ever encounter a rabid cat. The CDC reports that about 250 rabid cats are reported each year. Almost all of those reported cats are unvaccinated and got rabies after coming into contact with wildlife such as raccoons and skunks.

What does rabies in cats look like? What are the symptoms of rabies in cats?

Rabies presents in cats with several distinct symptoms. According to PetMD, a cat who is rabid may exhibit unusual behavior changes, like becoming less affectionate or unusually agitated and excited. You might also notice increased aggressive behavior toward humans and pets.

As rabies progresses, it starts to affect the muscles around a cat’s mouth, which can result in drooling or foaming. In the late stages of the infection, cats can experience paralysis and eventually slip into a coma before they die.

How long does it take rabies to show up in cats?

PetMD explains that rabies has an incubation period that can last anywhere from several weeks to a year. There isn’t a way to test live animals for rabies; the only available test requires a sample from the brain of a dead animal.

What to do if your cat is bitten

If you know that your cat has been bitten by a wild animal, call your vet right away. Your vet will likely clean the wound and booster your cat’s rabies shot to increase his protection against the virus. VCA Hospitals explains that if your cat hasn’t previously been vaccinated for rabies, but is known to have been bitten by a rabid animal, your vet might recommend euthanizing your cat or quarantining him for months to make sure that he hasn’t contracted the disease.

A bite doesn’t always transmit rabies, since the virus isn’t always present in the saliva. However, if your cat starts to exhibit symptoms, it’s almost certain that he will die. Your vet will likely recommend euthanizing your cat to prevent his suffering and to keep the people in your home safe.

If you are bitten by an animal that might be rabid, it’s important to wash the wound right away and call your doctor immediately. Your doctor will probably have you start receiving a series of rabies vaccinations.

Keep up to date on vaccinations

Most states require pet owners to have their cats and dogs vaccinated against rabies. These vaccines are very effective and safe, and there’s no risk of the vaccine causing your cat to develop rabies. While vaccines might have some mild side effects, like lethargy and loss of appetite, these are typically brief. Different states have different requirements about how often pets need to be vaccinated, so be sure to speak with your vet. Rabies vaccinations are required for services like boarding and grooming, and they’re an important step in helping to keep your cat safe and healthy. If you’re having trouble affording your cat’s rabies vaccination, talk with your vet. Financial assistance may be available, and many animal shelters often offer free rabies clinics to the community.

