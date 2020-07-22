The best cat litter boxes with lids

When your cats are happy with their litter, they are cleaner, and you don’t have to clean up as often. For best results you should follow the n+1 formula, which basically means you need one more litter box than the number of cats in your household. If you have one cat, you need two litter boxes. If you have two cats, you need three litter boxes and so on. Set your home and furry friend up with these amazing options.

Make sure you find a litter box with the right size and depth. Your cat needs to be able to fit and have room to spare for stretching and enough sand for it to cover its droppings. Some cats love to kick the sand when they are done, and that is where the best litter box with lid comes incredibly handy. Prevent any messes and contain smells with our curated suggestions.

New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter Loo

Best Multifunction

The New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter Loo is a stylish and practical way to blend your cat’s litter box. It is made of eco-friendly material and features a foldable access door for super simple cleaning. The best part is that the modern design doubles up as a side table to keep your fuzzball always close to you. The top enclosure minimizes smell dispersion and keeps litter inside the box.

IRIS Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box

Best with Scoop

If you are looking for the best entry-level option that offers all you need, the IRIS Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box will serve you and your cat well. A spacious design with top handle and security buckles to attach the two parts together. It includes a handy litter scoop that, in combination with the quick access top, makes cleaning easier.

Omega Paw Roll N Clean Litter Box

Easiest to Clean

For those looking for the most convenient and practical solution, the Omega Paw Roll N Clean Litter Box is a self-cleaning enclosed litter box that has elite-level performance, a newly designed litter step to trap sand as your furry friend exits, and stronger construction.

Keep your cat happy and make your life better with the right litter box. Reduce nasty smells, keep soiled litter from spilling into the rooms, and even bring a new piece of functional furniture to your home with these amazing options. Your furry companion will thank you with purrs and kisses.