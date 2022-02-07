Tortoiseshell cats are absolutely beautiful to look at, and they’re incredibly popular cats that many pet parents prefer. But whenever you bring home a cat, it’s important to be familiar with some of the health issues that are common with that cat’s breed or color. There are many breeds that carry predispositions for certain health issues, and when you’re aware of those problems, you can watch your cat more closely so you’re prepared to get her some help if those issues occur. Whether you’re planning to bring home a Tortoiseshell kitty or already have one in your home, here’s the information that you should know about Tortoiseshell cat health problems.

Understanding the tortoiseshell cat

The good news? There are almost no health issues that come with your cat being a Tortoiseshell, and that’s because Tortoiseshell is a color, not a breed.

Good Housekeeping explains that Torties have multicolor fur of black, reds, and oranges. The Tortoiseshell type occurs in multiple breeds like the Persian, Maine coon, British shorthair, American shorthair, and Cornish rex. Torties can have long or short hair, depending on their breed.

Tortoiseshell cat health problems

The bad news is that there is one health issue that can occur because your cat is a tortoiseshell, but it’s rare. According to Good Housekeeping, the female chromosome, X, is the one that carries the black and orange coat color gene. Females, who have XX chromosomes, can display these black and orange colors in their coats. Males, on the other hand, have XY chromosomes, so their coats can either be black or orange.

That is, unless a rare condition occurs. According to ASPCA Pet Insurance, very rarely, males are born with XXY chromosomes. They present as male cats, but they can have those tortoiseshell coats because they have two X chromosomes.

This condition can cause Klinefelter’s Syndrome, which can lead to developmental issues, behavioral problems, bones that break easily, and an increased amount of body fat that can contribute to diabetes and heart disease. These cats are sterile and can experience shorter lifespans.

How long is the life expectancy of Tortoiseshell cats?

If your cat doesn’t have Klinefelter’s Syndrome, then she should have a normal life expectancy, states ASPCA Pet Insurance. Many cats live 15 years or longer, so you can expect to have your tortoiseshell cat around for many years.

How to keep your Tortie healthy

While tortoiseshell cats typically aren’t predisposed to health issues because of their color, it’s still important to understand any health issues that may come with your cat’s breed. If you know your cat’s breed, ask your veterinarian or do a little research into common health problems so you’re aware of any symptoms that you should look out for.

Beyond that, your Tortie will benefit from the same quality healthcare that you’d provide any other cat. That healthcare starts with a quality diet and a lifestyle designed to keep your kitty entertained and active.

Obesity is a common concern in cats, and it can lead to many other health issues, including joint problems and heart problems. Focus on keeping your cat at a healthy weight by feeding a quality cat food and by making sure she gets plenty of exercise. You can experiment with different toys to pique your cat’s interest, and make sure to schedule playtime each day — ideally, schedule playtime multiple times per day. If your cat tends to scarf down her food, think about feeding her multiple small meals per day. There are also many feeding toys and bowls designed to slow down your cat’s food intake so she eats more gradually and feels full longer.

Final thoughts on Torties’ health

Don’t forget to make your vet a close partner in caring for your cat. Your cat’s annual vet appointments offer opportunities to monitor their weight, and your vet may even spot symptoms of health issues early on before they become too severe. As your cat ages, increasing the frequency of these appointments can help your vet to diagnose any of the many health issues often present during the senior years. Your vet can also advise you on how to choose a diet and food that’s appropriate for your cat and how to manage your cat’s weight to keep her as healthy as possible. With this careful focus on your cat’s health and care, you can increase the chances of her living a long, happy life.

