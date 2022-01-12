There’s nothing better than getting into bed for the night, only to have your cat come and curl up against you. It feels cozy and comforting for you, and your cat probably feels the same way. But why does your cat sleep with you, and is he doing it out of affection or just because it’s comfortable? The answer may be a mix. If your cat sleeps with you, chances are many factors prompt him to seek you out, but many of these reasons can be pretty flattering. The more you know about your cat’s sleep behavior, the better you’ll be able to guess why he’s chosen you to be his nap buddy.

Why your cat sleeps with you

There are a few different reasons why your cat may choose to sleep with you. Cat behavior expert Mikel Delgado tells Reader’s Digest that cats may sleep with humans because they want to be warm and cozy as they snooze. Your cat may be attracted to your body temperature and using you as a sort of heated bed.

But there are other, more meaningful reasons that could be behind your cat sleeping with you. Delgado says that some cats like to sleep on humans as a way of marking their territory. In other words, your cat knows that sleeping on you will leave his scent on you, and he wants it to be obvious to other cats that you’re his.

Your cat might also be curling up next to you because you help him to feel secure. Cats are most vulnerable when they’re asleep, and your presence might reassure your cat. Sleeping by you means your cat trusts you and feels safe around you.

Cats also sleep on their humans as a way of bonding. If you’ve ever seen two cats use each other as pillows when they sleep, then you’ve seen a way that cats bond as they sleep. If your cat curls up against you or uses you as a pillow, he may be demonstrating that he likes you and wants to be close to you.

What it means if your cat chooses you over other humans

If your cat repeatedly sleeps with you, instead of other humans in the home, he’s indicating that you’re his favorite person. According to Union Lake Veterinary Hospital and Pet Services, cats often bond more closely with one human in the home. Often, cats pick the person who cares for them every day. So, if you’re the one who feeds your cat and cleans up after him, think of this as your cat’s way of saying thank you.

More ways to bond with your cat

Having your cat sleep with you can be a great bonding experience, but some cats just aren’t the cuddly type and may never join you in bed. Fortunately, there are plenty of other ways you can bond with your cat.

Playing with your cat is a great option. Get a variety of cat toys and test them out to see which ones your cat likes the most. Make a point of playing with your cat daily. This daily interaction not only provides a chance for you to get to know your cat better and give him some entertainment, but it can also help to keep your cat healthy and fight off obesity.

You can also use grooming sessions as valuable bonding time with your cat. Many cats enjoy being gently brushed, and this can even mimic the way that your cat might mutually groom another cat. Pick out a brush that’s soft and gentle, then experiment with different stroke intensities and speeds until you find what your cat likes the most. Many cats enjoy having their chin and cheeks brushed, so see if brushing those areas prompts your cat to purr and press against the brush.

Feeding your cat is another great way to bond with him. If you haven’t done so already, make yourself the person who feeds your cat breakfast every day. Feeding the occasional cat treat can also help strengthen your bond with your cat, and it can be a good way to win over the trust of a cat who may be new to your home.

