7 best dog foods under $50 to feed your Beagle

Although dog foods have many specifications these days, like the age or breed of dog they’re meant for, it can still be tricky to know what you’re looking for. It takes more than just a Google search to uncover the best dog food for Beagles, but we’ve dug a little deeper to find some of the top-quality beagle dog food options available.

You’ll want to be sure to select a food that caters specifically to your Beagle’s unique and individual needs. Whether you’re looking for something to help your dog start dieting or just a change in pace, check out some of our favorites:

High in protein, which supports bones, joints, and lean muscles

Contains species-specific K9 Strain Proprietary Probiotics

Doesn’t contain grains, corn, wheat, artificial flavors, or artificial colors

Voted the best dog food for Beagles on Chewy, this seafood-inspired sustenance from Taste of the Wild will give your beagle the vitamins and minerals he needs in a meaty taste he’ll love. This kibble contains antioxidants, amino acids, and easily digestible ingredients such as smoked salmon — the number one ingredient.

High in protein, which helps build and maintain lean muscle mass

Features a smaller kibble size

Grain-free

For Beagles on the smaller side, food marketed for small breeds will provide all the nutrients your pup needs to thrive. A kibble that gets its protein from animal products will be easier for your dog to digest. According to the product description, this dry food is also “100% free from by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, and preservatives.”

Specifically formulated for Beagles

Glucosamine and chondroitin help support bone and joint health

Kibble is designed to help dogs chew and eat slowly

If you prefer to feed your dog a food that’s scientifically formulated for his breed, Royal Canin is a well-known brand. Their dry food for adult Beagles is made to support medium-sized, athletic canines like yours, so they’ll stay energized and satisfied all day long. This is all thanks to a special blend of fiber, protein, and vitamins, including glucosamine and chondroitin, which help promote bone and joint wellness.

No corn, wheat, or soy

Real chicken is the first ingredient

Balance of calcium and phosphorus help support bone development

American Journey’s Active Life Puppy Formula has nutritious ingredients like chicken, blueberries, kelp (yes, kelp!), and sweet potato. This will help your puppy develop all the muscle mass and brainpower he needs to lead an active life like a beagle does. This food includes antioxidants for immune support and calcium and phosphorus for bone development. And its real meat ensures a protein-packed diet plus exquisite flavor.

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids benefit skin and fur

Grain-free

USDA-inspected deboned beef is the first ingredient

For pups (or pup parents) who prefer wet dog food to dry, Merrick’s real-meat recipe contains genuine beef, liver, and bison — all essential sources of protein and healthy fat. This brand includes top sources of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for healthy skin and fur and is free of potato, chicken, peas, preservatives, flavorings, and artificial colors. Only the best for your Beagle!

Grain-free

Good for home cookers and raw feeders

Designed to be mixed with meat or fish

If you prefer to take a semi-homemade approach to your dog’s diet, The Honest Kitchen gives you everything you need to make a balanced meal for your furry friend — just mix in your choice of protein. The ingredients of this dehydrated food couldn’t be simpler: carrots, flaxseed, parsnips, peas, and coconut are the top five ingredients in this mix, for example. Can it get more “whole” than that?

Does not contain corn, wheat, or soy

Lamb meal is the first ingredient

No poultry by-product meal, fillers, added artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Since beagles come in many sizes, it can be easier to focus on giving them a healthy diet rather than something meant for their breed. This food is meant for dogs of all ages and sizes — simply adjust the amount you feed based on these factors. With ingredients like lamb meal and whole-grain brown rice (this aids in digestion), you can rest easy knowing your dog is getting a well-rounded diet.

Shopping for your beagle’s food might seem daunting at first, but you’ll get the hang of it as you browse. Don’t forget to read the ingredient list and other labels when selecting a food for your beloved Beagle. A healthy pup is a happy pup, after all.

