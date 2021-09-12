With their chunky little bodies and larger-than-life personalities, pugs bring so much joy to their owners’ lives. It’s only right that they get the cream of the crop at mealtime, but what is the best dog food for pugs?

Proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are all important pieces of a dog’s diet, so looking for balanced ingredients is always a smart way to go. Whether you’re looking for a breed-specific formula or something that checks off all the boxes, look no further. We’ve compiled some of the best dog foods to help keep your pug at a healthy weight. Here you go!

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Small Breed Turkey & Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

This small-breed food will keep your pug healthy and happy for years to come with its whole ingredients and fortified nutrients. Each dainty bite is chock-full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and more. This is all thanks to ingredients like poultry, whole grains, and vegetables. A recent five-star review from pug mom Hannah on Chewy.com praises the healthy weight and shiny, soft coat her fur baby gets from Wellness CORE food.

Here’s why we love this formula:

The first five ingredients are: deboned turkey, turkey meal (source of glucosamine), chicken meal (source of chondroitin sulfate), lentils, and peas

Includes omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat

Contains zero fillers, artificial flavors, dyes, preservatives, grain, corn, or wheat gluten

Each bite is the perfect size for a pug

Natural protein sources promote the building of muscle mass

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Small Bites Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

Since most pugs — even those who need to watch their weight — will do well with small-breed dog food, don’t feel like you have to look for something formulated specifically for pugs. This recipe by Hill’s Science Diet will help keep your pocket pooch in good shape whether pug or not. In fact, Hill’s reports safe and effective weight loss for 70% of pets on this diet over the span of 10 weeks — though of course every dog will have a unique experience with their food and weight-loss journey.

This is why we love this product:

Features an extra-small disc shape for little mouths

No synthetic colors, preservatives, or artificial flavors

Includes “clinically proven antioxidants” for a healthy immune system

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Pug Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin is well known for their breed-specific formulas and weight-supportive diets. This recipe is no exception: It’s specially designed for pugs and their health needs, including weight management.

This formula promotes healthy skin and wrinkles as well as lean muscle tone, so you know it benefits more than just the number on the scale. Your pug will appreciate the shape of this kibble since it’s designed specifically for flat-faced dogs like yours.

Here are a few more reasons why we love this product:

Designed to meet the nutritional needs of adult pugs

Unique kibble shape formulated “for each dog’s facial and jaw structure and biting patterns that affect the way they pick up kibble”

Reviews note that this food is easy on sensitive stomachs

Nature’s Recipe Small Breed Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe Dry Dog Food

Feed your pug with high-quality protein and vitamin-rich produce for a diet that’s as close to nature as you can get. With a balance of carbohydrates, fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants, your dog will be able to maintain a healthy weight and fuel himself for a day full of play. With grain-free recipes like this, there’s more room for lean proteins like chicken and turkey, so you know your pup really is getting the best.

Why we love it:

Real chicken as the No. 1 ingredient

Chock-full of fiber to support immune and digestive health

No added corn, wheat, or grains

Supports healthy joints with copper, manganese, and calcium

In the end, you can’t go wrong with any of these great dog food formulas for your pug. They’ll love the delicious flavors of real ingredients, and you’ll love that they’re able to reach and maintain a healthy weight. It’s a win-win!

