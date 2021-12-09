The best high-fiber dog foods for pups with poop problems

When shopping for the perfect dog food, what nutrients do you consider? It’s easy to look into numbers like calorie count and protein percentage, but the fiber concentration of kibble is commonly overlooked.

Not surprisingly, high-fiber foods for dogs have amazing benefits that go beyond the gut, but not many pet parents know about this. Those who do are often introduced to fiber for dogs while their own pup is battling constipation or diarrhea, but it can still take some time to find the best high-fiber dog food for your pet.

We assure you — the search is well worth it, though. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fiber-rich kibbles for your pup, including some from brands you know and love. But first, here’s what you need to know:

Why high fiber foods for dogs are helpful

It’s important to understand why fiber is a helpful nutrient for dogs before you decide whether it would benefit your own fur baby. As stated above, fiber is often introduced to help dogs with regulating bowel movements during bouts of constipation or diarrhea, but it can be used as a digestive aid at any time, according to the American Kennel Club.

These are just some of the amazing ways fiber can benefit your dog:

Regulating frequency and consistency of bowel movements.

Allowing your dog to remain full for longer after meals.

Promoting healthy intestinal pH.

Killing bad gut bacteria.

Helping the intestines recover from digestion and injury.

Lowering the risk of colon cancer.

Managing weight.

Reducing the risk and effects of diabetes.

It’s easy to see why fiber is beneficial to many canine diets, but it’s important not to go overboard either. Too much fiber can lead to diarrhea and an increased frequency of defecation. In some cases, this can mean accidents in the house, so there are many reasons to monitor your pup’s fiber intake, according to Hill’s Pet. Luckily, this is easy to do with the right food.

The best high fiber dog foods

By trying out one of these fiber-rich kibbles, you can help your pup’s digestion, body, and overall health. These are some of our favorites:

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Fiber Balance Formula Dry Dog Food

Easy to digest, great-tasting, and full of beneficial nutrients? Yes, please! This carefully created formula was designed for digestive health by veterinarians and nutritionists, so you know your pup is getting exactly what they need: both soluble and insoluble fiber, antioxidants, probiotics, and more!

If you think this food might help your dog, talk to your veterinarian about getting their approval. Though this product is readily available in stores and online, a veterinarian’s prescription is required.

Hill’s Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Canine Dry Dog Food

This is another prescription kibble that is scientifically proven to aid with canine digestion and bowel regulation. In fact, it can resolve bouts of diarrhea within 24 hours, as well as prevent future issues.

With pumpkin as this food’s main source of natural fiber, you won’t have to worry about ingredients you don’t recognize. Your dog will get their protein from real chicken, too. And since omega-3 fatty acids help fight inflammation, this is a food that can be introduced while your dog is recovering from digestive upset.

Iams ProActive Health High Protein with Lamb and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food

This food’s combination of quality ingredients and beneficial nutrients make it a great kibble for dietary support. Your pup’s tummy will love the fiber and probiotics in every bite, while their mouth drools over the delicious lamb taste. With lamb being the first ingredient, this dry food promotes a healthy heart and muscles, too.

This vet-recommended blend contains a number of omega-3 fatty acids, which encourage a shiny coat and happy skin. You might think this would be a prescription-ordered kibble, but it’s available over-the-counter in pet stores for any pup who needs to try something new.

Nutro Natural Choice Healthy Weight Adult Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

If your dog needs a little help in the BM department, Nutro’s Natural Choice Healthy Weight dry dog food might just be the right choice. Not only does this recipe contain natural fiber for digestive regularity, but it also includes top-quality meat, antioxidants (for immune support), and zero by-products. No cornmeal here!

This non-GMO kibble is great for adult dogs of any breed and size, and — good news — you won’t need a prescription to be able to buy it.

With these options up your sleeve, you’ll be able to get your pup fed and feeling like themselves in no time. Whether it’s constipation or diarrhea your dog is struggling with, adding the right amount of fiber to your dog’s diet can be a saving grace. You never know what might help!

