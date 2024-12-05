Small dog breeds: The best options for any household

Table of Contents Table of Contents Alaskan Klee kai Bichon frise Boston terrier Brussels griffon Cavalier King Charles spaniel Havanese Lhasa apso Maltese Norwich terrier Papillon Pekingese Shih tzu Miniature schnauzer Toy fox terrier

Even if you’re planning to find your new furry friend at a local animal shelter, researching dog breeds beforehand can be exciting and educational. It can help you decide which breeds, behaviors, and routines fit best into your life, which can mentally prepare you for the realities of pup parenthood. That’s how many prospective dog owners discover that they’re looking for a pet of a certain size. If you’re reading this, odds are you’re wondering if a small dog is right for you.

These small dog breeds each have their own sweet personalities and lifestyles, but they could all be wonderful companions for families big and small. They will all adjust well to living in a house, and they’re all big balls of love in tiny packages. It doesn’t get better than that!

Alaskan Klee kai

If you like the elegance and alertness of Siberian huskies but can’t commit to their size or exercise needs, you may want to look into the Alaskan Klee Kai. These small companion dogs are descendants of a single small Alaskan husky, but they prefer cuddling and neighborhood walks instead of sprinting through the snow. Klee Kai dogs can be wary of strangers, but are loving and loyal to family members and other dogs.

Bichon frise

These cuddly cuties are famous for their curly white coats, but they’re adored for their larger-than-life personalities. Bichons are companions through and through, but they will happily play with children and other dogs when the opportunity arises. They’re also incredibly smart and often excel at obedience training. Because these dogs shed a lot less than other breeds, they can be a great choice for people with canine allergies. However, you will need to commit to a regular grooming schedule to keep their coat under control.

Boston terrier

These delicate dogs look dapper everywhere they go with their black and white “tuxedo” coats, but their personalities are just as charming. Boston terriers are known for their silly antics and social skills, and it’s no surprise that they’re the perfect city and apartment dogs. Don’t let their small size fool you — these pups can be quite energetic and playful.

Brussels griffon

These bearded beauties are sure to put a smile on your face every time you look at them. It won’t take long with a Grif to see just what strong-willed and sensitive pups they can be, whether they’re asking you to play or simply looking into your eyes. They often get attached to one special person and don’t tolerate being alone, but their love and loyalty will light up your life in so many ways.

Cavalier King Charles spaniel

These spaniel dogs are named after a British monarch, and their elegance reflects this in more ways than one. From their sweet faces to their gentle demeanors, it’s impossible not to be won over by a Cav. They make wonderful friends and playmates for people and pets of all ages, and their adaptable natures allow them to thrive with almost any lifestyle.

Havanese

Did you know that these little dogs are the only dog breed native to Cuba? They are happy and affectionate companions with personalities to spare, and they are adorable no matter what hairdo their owner gives them. With their intelligence, sense of humor, and motivation to please, Havanese dogs are excellent performers. Many love to learn tricks and practice obedience training, but they’ll also be happy to spend quality time with loved ones and new friends.

Lhasa apso

This ancient, long-haired breed once stood guard at Tibetan monasteries, but now they entertain families across the globe. Their gorgeous, floor-length coats require lots of brushing and grooming, but they hardly ever shed. Lhasa apsos are happy, confident little dogs, but their high intelligence can sometimes get them in trouble. Fortunately, it also makes them wonderful students when training.

Maltese

Many people mix up the Maltese and Bichon frise breeds, and it’s easy to see why. They both have white, curly coats and the sweetest faces, but the Maltese is an ancient companion dog that’s been living the good life for thousands of years. They are regal and inviting pups who love to be pampered, but they’re more hearty and adaptable than they seem.

Norwich terrier

The American Kennel Club calls Norwich terriers “a big dog in a small package” due to their confidence and fearlessness. They have no idea they’re only 10 pounds! These terrier dogs are some of the smallest working dogs, which shines through in their leadership and sense of adventure. They may be small, but they’re not delicate.

Papillon

This breed, with a name that means “butterfly” in French, is recognizable thanks to its tall wing-shaped ears. They’re happy, athletic little dogs that love to tag along on any adventure, but they’ll be just as happy cuddling on the couch. The papillon is an excellent choice if you want to try canine sports or are looking for a small, active companion.

Pekingese

These companion dogs of ancient China first came to the West in the mid-19th century, and they’ve been gaining popularity ever since. Pekingese dogs can be extremely affectionate and outgoing, but they often attach themselves to a single person once they’ve spent enough time together.

Shih tzu

Shih tzus are one of the most popular small dog breeds and for good reasons. They are sweet, mischievous, and excellent playmates for children. In addition, these “lion dogs” are extremely adaptable, which makes them the perfect pets for cities, suburbs, and even farms. Just be sure to stay on top of their grooming.

Miniature schnauzer

Schnauzers are known for their adorable mustachioed faces, but they’re also loved for their clever, friendly natures. They can come in many color combinations but will always have that inquisitive schnauzer look. These dogs are excellent watchdogs, companions, and training partners, which makes them just as versatile as they are adorable.

Toy fox terrier

They may be a toy breed, but toy fox terriers are as tough and bold as large farm dogs. They were raised to catch rodents on the farm, but they’re just as happy to rest on your lap or play in the yard. With their sense of humor and that famous “terrier tenacity,” you’re sure to have a little clown on your hands.

There are dozens more small dog breeds that could be your perfect fit, but hopefully, this list gave you somewhere to start your research. You never know just when or where you’ll meet your new BFF, so keep an open mind.