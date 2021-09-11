  1. Dogs

5 fall-inspired dog treat recipes you can make

For as many festive fall foods as there are, it can be trickier than you may think to find the perfect homemade dog-treats recipe for your autumn gathering. Luckily, many of this season’s freshest crops and ingredients are healthy, nutritious autumn additions to your dog’s diet. Pumpkin, apple, even cinnamon … these flavors practically scream “fall.”

Even if you don’t have any big plans, baking up some cute and healthy homemade dog treats is a great way to bond with your pup. Food-motivated dogs will especially appreciate the festive gesture, and you’ll love the sweet, cozy vibes you’ll get from cooking for your fur baby. It’s the perfect night in!

Pumpkin spice for dogs

However you want to prepare these autumnal ingredients, you should know a few things about pumpkin spice for dogs. Pumpkin on its own is packed full of nutrients, such as vitamins and iron, and digestion-regulating fiber (via American Kennel Club). Just make sure your dog doesn’t get any added sugars with her pumpkin, as this isn’t good for her.

When preparing your spice mix, remember to avoid nutmeg. This ingredient isn’t healthy for pups, and it can easily be left out for a similar flavor. Instead, a mix of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, and a dash of vanilla extract will do. Use these ingredients to spice up nearly any biscuit, yogurt, or pumpkin-flavored dog treat!

Oat, cinnamon, and apple dog treats

These cookies from Three Olives Branch look so delicious that you might be tempted to try one yourself. With ingredients like oats, ground cinnamon, and honey, we wouldn’t blame you! Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 3 cups oats
  • 2 apples
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons honey

After grinding the oats in a food processor, simply do the same with your apples until they look more like applesauce. Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl until you reach a doughy consistency. You can use cookie cutters or place them in rounds on a floured cookie sheet, then bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. To learn more about this process, read more at Three Olives Branch.

Sweet potato and carrot “jerky”

Jerky is an easy-to-make — albeit time-consuming — snack for any time of year, though many ideal ingredients are in season in the fall. Sweet potatoes and carrots both make excellent, flavorful jerky for your pup, so you can see which your fur baby likes best.

Here’s the best part: You don’t need a food dehydrator for this snack. All you need to do is place thinly sliced sweet potatoes or carrots on a cookie sheet, then cook them at your oven’s lowest setting for up to 10 hours. You’ll know your jerky is ready to cool off when it takes on a dark color and leathery look.

Pumpkin-and-peanut-butter bites

This supereasy treat, courtesy of the American Kennel Club, requires only three ingredients and about an hour of your time. Here’s what to gather before you begin:

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • ½ cup xylitol-free peanut butter
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (you can use a dog-safe flour substitute)

Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Mix your pumpkin and peanut butter together in a bowl. Slowly mix in your flour before rolling out your dough on a flat, floured counter or baking sheet. Here’s the fun part: Cut out cookie shapes of your choice! Bake for 12 minutes. Let cool before serving.

Brie’s Turkey and Cranberry Dog Bones

Shoutout to The British Baker for this creative recipe — it’s like Thanksgiving dinner in a biscuit! You’ll use ingredients like dried cranberries, shredded turkey, and chicken broth (you can even make this at home), so you can rest assured knowing your dog is being fed only the best.

First, heat your oven to 350 degrees and prep your baking sheet with grease or parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine your dry ingredients before adding in the shredded turkey and dried cranberries. Once these are all mixed, stir in your wet ingredients until you have a thick dough in your bowl. Your last ingredient should be the chicken broth, which you’ll add 1 tablespoon at a time until your dough is the perfect texture.

Bake these biscuits for 25 minutes. When that time is up, you can turn off the oven and leave the cookies inside to cool for another half-hour. This will give them a much drier consistency, though it’s not necessary. It just depends on what your pup likes!

When you’re cooking for your dog this fall, don’t forget to double-check your ingredients to make sure they’re safe. Artificial sweeteners and other digestive irritants hide everywhere in people food, which is why it’s so important to be careful. With a watchful eye, though, you and your furry friend are in for a fun and yummy fall!

