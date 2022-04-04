With springtime and Easter just around the corner, it’s time to start making plans. You can host a nice dinner for your family, arrange an egg hunt for the neighborhood kids, or spend the day enjoying the beauties of spring. Whatever you do, though, don’t forget to include your four-legged friend! Easter dog activities are easier to think up than you might imagine, and we’re here to give you some inspiration to get you started.

From a canine-friendly Easter basket to a feast you can share with your furry friend, there’s so much you can do. How much time and money you spend is completely up to you, so don’t feel pressured to throw an entire party if that’s not your vibe. As long as you’re spending the day with those you love — and your pup — you’ll have a great time no matter what you do.

Easter dog treat ideas

With everyone else getting Easter treats left and right, it’s only fair your dog does too. Thankfully, pet stores and sites are chock full of treats for your fur baby so they won’t be left out. You can even find festive, seasonal treats like roasted vanilla Mutt Mallows, the doggy version of Peeps! Their soft texture is great for pups with dental concerns, while the sweet flavor and aroma make them perfect for the sweetest season.

For DIY dog owners who’d rather make some Easter goodies, try out a simple carrot biscuit recipe like this one from Tastemade. There are an endless number of dog-safe ingredient combinations that can make a delicious cookie for your buddy, but it can be fun to take advantage of seasonal ingredients like egg white, berries, and, of course, carrot. For an extra Easter twist, try out a bunny-shaped cookie cutter!

Another easy Easter dog treat requires just a few things from your kitchen: carob chips, smooth peanut butter, and an Easter-themed silicone mold to shape your treats. All you’ll need to do is melt an even mix of carob chips and peanut butter in the microwave, taking care to stop and stir frequently. Once mixed, just pour the liquid into your mold and place it in the fridge to cool.

If you want to take the Easter fun another step further, try giving your dog his own egg hunt! You can simply hide a few yummy things around the house or yard for them to find (you may have to help him toward the general area). Whether you use treats or kibble is up to you; just be careful not to overfeed your best buddy. As a general rule of thumb, treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your dog’s total diet.

Easter toys for dogs

Every pup needs a festive toy to make a holiday special, right? Your local pet store will likely have many fun toys to choose from, but Chewy’s Easter collection has some of the cutest we’ve seen.

Small- to medium-sized dogs will love tossing around these plush flowers with squeakers and crinkle paper inside. They’re the perfect size to chew and carry, and the springtime colors are just too sweet. For pups who like to pull, consider this bungee bunny toy. It also has crinkles and squeakers inside, but the flexible, stretchy cord will keep things interesting long after Easter.

How to make an Easter basket for your dog

With treats, toys, and maybe a cute Easter bandana ready to go, why not arrange them all into a fun basket for your pup? You won’t need to worry about bright colors or the fancy fake grass that many baskets use. You can just put something together that’s easy for your pup to dismantle.

A shallow basket will be easier for smaller dogs to reach into if you want them to take their goodies out themselves, though we recommend a much larger and deeper basket if you’re planning on snapping a few photos of your fur baby sitting in it. It is a classic photo, after all.

To arrange the ultimate Easter basket for your dog, just make sure the basket is filled! Toys, treats, and even some new poop bags will make excellent space fillers in the basket, and you can even put a small layer of kibble in the bottom to give your pup something to snuffle around for. It will be so cute!

No matter what your holiday plans are, your dog can be part of the fun this Easter. Treats, toys, and activities are just a few ways to enjoy the special day together, though you can find even more ways to celebrate if you want to get creative. No matter what you do, don’t forget to take a picture or two for the memories!

