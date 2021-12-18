If you’ve stumbled across this article after searching terms like “old dog behavior before death,” we are so sorry for your situation. As pet parents, we wish our fur babies could live forever. Unfortunately, death is a part of life we all must face, and the loss of a pet is a major trauma because of the tight bonds we form with our fur babies. In some cases, pet loss is every bit as painful as losing a human member of the family. While a decline of cognitive function is one of many typical old dog behavior changes, it can also be a sign that your older dog’s days are coming to an end. Here’s what you should look for if you suspect your dog may nearing the end of the road.

What are the signs of a dog dying of old age?

According to Leesville Animal Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, very few dogs pass away from old age itself and not an underlying condition. In any event, there are signs you should be aware of as your beloved pooch begins his final transition. Your dog may experience some or all of the following symptoms:

Lack of appetite

Refusal to drink water

Pronounced fatigue

Loss of interest in favorite toys or people

Extreme lethargy

Lack of coordination

Nausea and vomiting

Restlessness

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Decreased respirations

Incontinence

Muscle spasms or twitching

Hiding

Sudden desire to be with you at all times

In many cases, these symptoms will come on gradually. Several months to several weeks before your dog passes, he may stop grooming himself, lose weight, drink less, and experience digestive upset. His coat and eyes may become dull. Roughly one month before your dog passes, you may notice a drastic change in his weight, a loss of interest in activities, changes in breathing, eye problems, and skin conditions. Some dogs may begin to self-isolate during this time, while others become needy.

During your dog’s final days, he will lose interest in eating, drinking, and playing. He may appear to stare off into space and become unusually still. Other dogs become restless and pace or twitch. Behavioral changes are also common during the last few days of life. Your dog may also experience extreme weight loss, incontinence, and loss of coordination.

How to care for a dog at the end of his life

Whether your dog has been ill for a period of time or his advanced age has finally caught up to him, you’ll want to do everything in your power to keep your dog comfortable during his last few days. While saying goodbye to a beloved pet is always difficult, here are a few ways you can help keep him comfortable at the end of his life.

Make sure he has a comfortable bed

Your dog’s ability to regulate his temperature decreases with age, so make sure he has a cozy place to sleep. If your dog’s temperature is low, warm a few blankets or towels in the dryer to give him an added boost of warmth. Similarly, your dog may be prone to overheating. Panting and bright red gums are indicative of a dog who can’t stay cool. Try popping his blanket in the freezer until it’s cool to the touch, and make sure he has access to cold water if he’s thirsty. Your vet may also recommend giving him water via syringe.

Give him food he can easily chew

If your pooch still has an appetite, make sure to keep his favorite canned food on hand. Many veterinarians recommend watering down wet food or mixing it with broth. You can also give him plain chicken and rice if dry kibble upsets his stomach. Now is the time to let your pup eat as many of his favorite treats as he wants.

Let your dog set the tone

As much as you want to be with him during his final moments, some dogs are more comfortable being alone. Don’t crowd him if he chooses to retreat to his favorite corner. If he prefers to be with you at all times, let him get as close as he wants and enjoy his company.

Discuss medication with your veterinarian

If your dog is in pain, talk to your vet about medication that can help alleviate his discomfort.

Have an end-of-life plan

No matter how much you want to avoid thinking about it, preparing for your dog’s final days in advance will make the process less complicated. Discuss your options with your vet, and have contact information on hand to make burial or cremation arrangements.

Coping with pet loss

There is no “normal” way to grieve. You may feel angry, heartbroken, or even numb after your dog passes. Don’t let anyone tell you that your beloved fur baby was “only a dog,” and don’t let others rush you through the grieving process. Reach out to family and friends, join a pet loss support group, or contact a therapist who can help you get through your loss. Mourning the loss of a pet is never easy, and it’s unfair that their lives are so short, but your memories of your beloved fur baby will last a lifetime.

