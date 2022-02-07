If caring for a dog has changed your life in one way or another, welcome to the party! These sweet animals are known for touching the hearts of all whom they meet, including their owners, but it’s also easy to forget just how lucky we are to have our canine companions.

To help get the gratitude flowing, we’ve compiled these 10 heartfelt quotes about dogs and the ways they add value to our lives. From their unconditional love to their entertaining antics, there are so many more reasons to appreciate dogs than we could possibly count, but these thoughtful words are a great place to start.

“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” — Orhan Pamuk, My Name Is Red

Whether you’re new to pet parenthood or have been around dogs your whole life, you can likely relate. It takes time to bond with a furry friend, and you may not always feel like you’re speaking the same language. Once you start to figure each other out, though, it’s like you’re on a frequency all your own.

“I want to work like a dog, doing what I was born to do with joy and purpose. I want to play like a dog, with total, jolly abandon.” — Oprah Winfrey

There are so many ways to learn from your pup, from their regular stretching habits to the way they live in the moment. If people strove to work with joy and purpose and to play with jolly abandon, the world would be a much happier place. Don’t you agree?

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” — Josh Billings

From their wags and kisses to their enthusiastic greetings that welcome you home, dogs’ adoration for the people they love has no match. They don’t care what your past has been like or what you may be struggling with — they just love you!

“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace.” — Milan Kundera

Whatever you’re in the mood to do together, there’s no doubt that your pup helps you appreciate the little moments. Today’s world is so fast-paced that it’s easy to forget, so don’t be afraid to let your best bud remind you.

“Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really.” — Agnes Sligh Turnbull, The Wedding Bargain

Ask any pup parent and they’re sure to agree: Dogs deserve to live forever. While your beloved furry friend may not be around for the entirety of your life, the years you do get with them are so full of laughter, learning, and love that they leave permanent paw prints on your heart.

“If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” — Will Rogers

It’s often said that all dogs go to heaven, but if that isn’t the case for some reason — we’re with Will Rogers on this one. For pup parents, heaven just wouldn’t be the same without our dogs. Wherever they go when they cross the rainbow bridge, we sure hope to see them there.

“My fashion philosophy is, if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” — Elayne Boosler

Some breeds shed more than others, of course, but you’ve reached a new level of pet parenthood once their fur becomes your most frequently used fashion accessory. Before you know it, you won’t think twice about the hairs they leave behind — they’ll just be part of life.

“My little dog — a heartbeat at my feet.” — Elizabeth Wharton

Such a small phrase can hold so much meaning when you can feel the words in your soul. If you’re like most dog owners out there, your pup is so much more than a pet: They are a friend, a child, maybe even an extension of yourself and your heart, sitting right there at your feet.

“The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him, and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself, too.” — Samuel Butler

Not only do dogs withhold judgment and love you no matter what, they often go the extra mile by taking part in your daily activities, too. When you’re excited, they’re excited! Time for a nap? They’ll likely join you for that too. One thing is for sure, you’ll always have a companion.

“I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.” — Doris Day

Whether you’re having a great day or an awful one, your best buddy will be there for you no matter what. A pupper’s love can go a long way in turning a difficult day around. It’s proven!

Now that we’ve got you feeling all kinds of fuzzy feelings, it’s time to show your dog just how much you care about them. Whether you give them a good scratch, let them indulge in a treat, or explore the neighborhood together, there are so many ways to make your pup feel special — as they should!

