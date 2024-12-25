 Skip to main content
Discover 200 unique dog names that aren’t overdone

You'll never hear these dog names twice

By
A Chihuahua mix dog lying outside on leash
Sinjin Thomas / Unsplash

So, you’re bringing home a new dog. Congratulations! There are a lot of fun and memorable times ahead of you, but first, you’ll need to make a few decisions. Some choices, such as what to feed your dog and where your friend will sleep, can take some trial and error, but there are some fun decisions you’ll need to make, too. Of course, this includes giving your new BFF a name!

Unique dog names can be tricky to come up with, but it’s worth the extra time and thought to give your pup a name that no one else will have. And if you do hear the same name over the internet or in your local dog park, you’ll immediately have a new friend! To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of 200 unique dog names, including monikers for girl dogs, boy dogs, and even pairs of pups. Will you find your new dog’s name?

How to choose a unique dog name

A teacup Chihuahua lies on a blanket
Pixabay / Pixabay

With limitless name options available to you and your newly adopted dog, choosing a name can feel overwhelming. To help you narrow it down, start by looking for names that stand out to you. Whether it’s the name of your favorite cartoon character, homage to your hometown, or just a silly word that makes you smile, selecting a name you truly love can make a world of difference. Remember, your dog will learn to recognize their name, but they won’t know what it means or represents — that part is just for you to enjoy.

To select a name that your dog will also enjoy, make sure to pick one that isn’t too long. One or two-syllable names are the easiest for your dog to recognize and learn, so consider calling them by a nickname if your heart is set on a long, formal name. For example, if you name your dog something complicated like Sir Remington Bartholemew, be sure to use “Remy” when training and calling them.

Similarly, be sure not to use a name that sounds similar to another word or obedience training command you’ll use with your pup. This could lead to lots of confusion! A moniker like Kit may be adorable for a female dog, but it will make learning “sit” that much trickier.

40 unique dog names for female dogs

an Australian Cattle Dog wearing a pink bandana stands on the grass
Kenney Badboy / Unsplash

If your new puppy or rescue dog is a girl, you’ll want to think of a name that’s just as pretty, majestic, or mystical as they are. No matter what their vibe is, though, there are plenty of unique dog names to choose from. These are just a few of our favorites.

  1. Aggie
  2. Alaska
  3. Arya
  4. Beatrix
  5. Bertha
  6. BonBon
  7. Champagne
  8. Dahlia
  9. DJ
  10. Dulce
  11. Effie
  12. Fable
  13. Freya
  14. Gaia
  15. Hattie
  16. Hermione
  17. Jewel
  18. Jules
  19. Lolly
  20. London
  21. Mairi
  22. Maude
  23. Maxie
  24. Meeka
  25. Nessie
  26. Noel
  27. Paloma
  28. Pansy
  29. Queenie
  30. Reina
  31. Ray
  32. Riesling
  33. Sable
  34. Sequoia
  35. Seraphina
  36. Sookie
  37. Tiabeanie
  38. Tinsley
  39. Uma
  40. Zara

40 unique dog names for male dogs

A Weimaraner puppy with blue eyes sits
Cedric Clth / Pixabay

Male dogs deserve unique names that match their personalities, too. Whether you take inspiration from sports, pop culture, or even food, your options are literally endless. Try out these rare names to get the ball rolling, but feel free to brainstorm dog names yourself, too.

  1. Ajax
  2. Argo
  3. Bartleby
  4. Bauer
  5. Beckham
  6. Blitz
  7. Boudin
  8. Canyon
  9. Chex
  10. Chorizo
  11. Conan
  12. Corduroy
  13. Fenrir
  14. Fettuccini
  15. Epic
  16. Galileo
  17. Gator
  18. Hemingway
  19. Hobbes
  20. Jeff
  21. Jethro
  22. Kobi
  23. Lore
  24. Luigi
  25. Lumiere
  26. Magnus
  27. Naveen
  28. Poncho
  29. Prentice
  30. Ruckus
  31. Ryker
  32. Stash
  33. Tahoe
  34. Tonka
  35. Tuck
  36. Tugboat
  37. Valiant
  38. Wizard
  39. Yonder
  40. Ziggy

40 unique dog names for girls or boys

dog with ragbone on floor
Tanya Gorelova / Pexels

Perhaps you’d like to have a name selected before you pick your perfect pup, or maybe your newly adopted dog doesn’t give masculine or feminine vibes. There are tons of reasons to choose a gender-neutral name for dogs, whether or not it’s one of the monikers from this list.

  1. Acorn
  2. Bagel
  3. Bijou
  4. Bug
  5. Cannoli
  6. Churro
  7. Cricket
  8. Donut
  9. Eclair
  10. French Fry
  11. Georgie
  12. Happy
  13. Hurricane
  14. Indie
  15. Jupiter
  16. Kiba
  17. Klondike
  18. Kodiak
  19. Marvel
  20. Memphis
  21. Milkshake
  22. Moonpie
  23. Monkey
  24. Navy
  25. Nimbus
  26. Nyx
  27. Ocean
  28. Pip
  29. Polaris
  30. Pym
  31. Reeses
  32. Royal
  33. Sage
  34. Sorrel
  35. Sterling
  36. Tate
  37. Toast
  38. Valentine
  39. Waffle
  40. Zaire

80 unique names for pairs of dogs

Two dogs sit in grass
Caleb Carl / Unsplash

Sometimes, two is better than one! Whether you’re adopting littermate puppies or a bonded pair of shelter dogs, selecting two names can be twice as tricky. There are many occasions when a pair of dogs go home together, so it’s only fitting that their names go together, too.

  1. Apple & Cider
  2. Bart & Lisa
  3. Bumble & Bee
  4. Bud & Weiser
  5. Chili & Pepper
  6. Colby & Jack
  7. Coco & Chanel
  8. Cosmo & Wanda
  9. Delta & Dawn
  10. Dippin & Dot
  11. Dolce & Gabbana
  12. Franklin (Roosevelt) & Winston (Churchill)
  13. Harry & Potter
  14. Hershey & Kisses
  15. Homer & Marge
  16. King & Queen
  17. Kit & Kat
  18. Jack & Daniel
  19. Jetsam & Flotsam
  20. Lightning & Mater
  21. Lilo & Stitch
  22. Lois & Lane
  23. Mac & Cheese
  24. Mary & Jane
  25. Mike & Ike
  26. Miss Piggy & Kermit
  27. Napoleon & Dynamite
  28. Olive & Pimento
  29. Phineas & Ferb
  30. Pork & Beans
  31. Pooh & Piglet
  32. Rhyme & Reason
  33. Rock & Roll
  34. Spongebob & Patrick
  35. Sugar & Spice
  36. Tequila & Sunrise
  37. Wallace & Gromit
  38. Woody & Buzz
  39. Yogi & Boo Boo
  40. Yzma & Kronk

We hope this list reminds you that inspiration for your dog’s name can come from literally anywhere. Even glancing around the room and saying random words can get the ball rolling, so don’t overthink it. Once you find the most fitting name for your new dog, you can start their training (and your bonding) by teaching it to them.

