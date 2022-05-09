 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dogs
  3. Getting Started

Where to put a dog crate in your house depends on these important factors

By

Dogs like to sleep in so many places: in your bed, in their own bed, in a sunny spot on the floor, and in their dog crate, to name a few. A dog crate can keep your canine friend out of mischief and also give you peace of mind when you’re out of the house. A dog crate should ideally be a place of security and comfort for your pup (and even better if you personalize it for their own unique needs). Of course, this does raise the question of where to put a dog crate.

In search of the best location? We’ve got you covered. Always remember that a dog crate is supposed to create a safe space for your pet, while also assisting in his or her training, so the way you utilize that space in your home is important.

Labrador lying in crate
Parilov/Shutterstock

Where to put a dog crate in your home

Dogs are known for being very social animals — they love being close to their owners. In fact, dogs are considered a part of the family’s daily life. Thus, your crate must give your pooch a positive experience instead of a traumatic, negative one.

A high-traffic area is best for social pups

Considering these facts, the best place to put your preferred dog crate in should be in an area that is considered busy. This area will help your dog feel the vibe of the household, and it will make him or her feel like a real member of the family.

Maybe you have had a dog for a while and believe a crate will be more beneficial, or maybe you are still crate-training your new puppy. Maybe you are training your dog to feel comfortable with the crate, or maybe you just want your dog to relax in there. Whatever it is, the best choice is always in a busy area in or near the home. This will enable your dog to see all the activities going on in the household. It will make them feel included in the family. Hiding the crate away in a basement or laundry room, for instance, is completely unfair, as your dog will be excluded from all activities carried out in the home.

The precise location for placing your dog crate varies from one house to another. For some, it can be in the living room, and for others, it can be in the kitchen or any other busy place. Make sure your dog crate is located in a place where activities in the house are visible.

Bulldog eating from bowl in metal crate
CarlyDybka/Getty Images

A quiet spot is best for anxious dogs

Alternatively, you can place your dog’s crate in a quiet corner. It may sound quite the opposite of the previously mentioned idea, but sometimes a central location can get to be too much. Parties, animated family mealtimes, loud music, and guests coming around — plus a host of other busy activities — can lead to dog anxiety. Also, you may have guests over that don’t take well to pets. This is when having quiet refuge for your dog to escape to is important.

Small dog in crate with stuffed animals
CandelaCut/Shutterstock

What about my bedroom?

If you are caring for a puppy, your bedroom is an ideal location. Your bedroom will certainly give your baby that warm, inclusive feeling. Being newly adopted, or being taken away from their litter, shelter, or foster home will create a vacuum that needs to be filled. At the very least, move the crate to your bedroom at night. A puppy sleeping in another room will feel insecure, stressed, and even abandoned. If you don’t want to move the crate from the bedroom to the living room or kitchen every day, getting a second crate is not a bad idea.

Tips for choosing a spot for your dog crate

  • When choosing the location for your dog crate, ensure that it is far away from the fireplace or radiator — you don’t want your dog’s blankets getting caught on fire by accident.
  • The location should not be drafty, as that can adversely affect your dog’s health over time. Avoid locations that are extremely cold or hot.
  • Lastly, avoid direct sunlight.

When deciding on a spot for your dog crate, consider your dog’s personality and your family’s lifestyle. Keeping a dog crate in a highly visible, high-traffic area is a good idea, as it will enable your dog to feel like part of the family. However, if you have an anxious dog or your family is a bit too rambunctious, it might be best to place the crate in a quiet corner so your dog can escape the noise and commotion. When in doubt, get two crates, so you can always have the right location for your pup’s crate without having to lug it around.

Editors' Recommendations

Why your teenager needs a dog (and it’s not just to teach responsibility)

Teenage girl cuddling with dog on bed.

A new survey identifies 6 main dog personality types: What kind is your pooch?

Different dog breeds sitting together.

Study: Your dog is special and its breed has nothing to do with personality

does dog breed affect behavior multiple breeds

Bad dog? Bad pet parent: why your dog’s disobedience is your fault

A yellow Labrador retriever sticks his head in a grocery bag

Help your pup get comfy: 4 amazing dog collars for sensitive necks

dog collars sensitive necks chocolate labrador lab collar

Know dog park etiquette: Never say this 1 thing to other pet parents

A leashed beagle runs in a dog park.

5 easy ways to freshen your cat’s bad breath

Kitten chewing on a toothbrush

5 surefire ways to keep your dog off your bed and get a good night’s sleep

Big dog lying on bed

Yes, there are passports for dogs, and Fido needs one STAT

Cute pug with veterinary travel certificate booklet.

If you aren’t sure how old your cat is, there are a few easy ways to find out

White cat playing with a scratching post

Taking your dog’s collar off at night: Safe move or safety risk?

dog-sleeping-with-alarm-clock

Why an Italian Greyhound is the perfect dog for anyone with pet allergies

A gray Italian Greyhound photographed in front of an all white background.

Need a pet-friendly car? These are the best electric vehicles you can get

A group of six dogs emerging from the back of a white car.