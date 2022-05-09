Dogs like to sleep in so many places: in your bed, in their own bed, in a sunny spot on the floor, and in their dog crate, to name a few. A dog crate can keep your canine friend out of mischief and also give you peace of mind when you’re out of the house. A dog crate should ideally be a place of security and comfort for your pup (and even better if you personalize it for their own unique needs). Of course, this does raise the question of where to put a dog crate.

In search of the best location? We’ve got you covered. Always remember that a dog crate is supposed to create a safe space for your pet, while also assisting in his or her training, so the way you utilize that space in your home is important.

Where to put a dog crate in your home

Dogs are known for being very social animals — they love being close to their owners. In fact, dogs are considered a part of the family’s daily life. Thus, your crate must give your pooch a positive experience instead of a traumatic, negative one.

A high-traffic area is best for social pups

Considering these facts, the best place to put your preferred dog crate in should be in an area that is considered busy. This area will help your dog feel the vibe of the household, and it will make him or her feel like a real member of the family.

Maybe you have had a dog for a while and believe a crate will be more beneficial, or maybe you are still crate-training your new puppy. Maybe you are training your dog to feel comfortable with the crate, or maybe you just want your dog to relax in there. Whatever it is, the best choice is always in a busy area in or near the home. This will enable your dog to see all the activities going on in the household. It will make them feel included in the family. Hiding the crate away in a basement or laundry room, for instance, is completely unfair, as your dog will be excluded from all activities carried out in the home.

The precise location for placing your dog crate varies from one house to another. For some, it can be in the living room, and for others, it can be in the kitchen or any other busy place. Make sure your dog crate is located in a place where activities in the house are visible.

A quiet spot is best for anxious dogs

Alternatively, you can place your dog’s crate in a quiet corner. It may sound quite the opposite of the previously mentioned idea, but sometimes a central location can get to be too much. Parties, animated family mealtimes, loud music, and guests coming around — plus a host of other busy activities — can lead to dog anxiety. Also, you may have guests over that don’t take well to pets. This is when having quiet refuge for your dog to escape to is important.

What about my bedroom?

If you are caring for a puppy, your bedroom is an ideal location. Your bedroom will certainly give your baby that warm, inclusive feeling. Being newly adopted, or being taken away from their litter, shelter, or foster home will create a vacuum that needs to be filled. At the very least, move the crate to your bedroom at night. A puppy sleeping in another room will feel insecure, stressed, and even abandoned. If you don’t want to move the crate from the bedroom to the living room or kitchen every day, getting a second crate is not a bad idea.

Tips for choosing a spot for your dog crate

When choosing the location for your dog crate, ensure that it is far away from the fireplace or radiator — you don’t want your dog’s blankets getting caught on fire by accident.

The location should not be drafty, as that can adversely affect your dog’s health over time. Avoid locations that are extremely cold or hot.

Lastly, avoid direct sunlight.

When deciding on a spot for your dog crate, consider your dog’s personality and your family’s lifestyle. Keeping a dog crate in a highly visible, high-traffic area is a good idea, as it will enable your dog to feel like part of the family. However, if you have an anxious dog or your family is a bit too rambunctious, it might be best to place the crate in a quiet corner so your dog can escape the noise and commotion. When in doubt, get two crates, so you can always have the right location for your pup’s crate without having to lug it around.

