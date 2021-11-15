Panting is a perfectly normal part of a dog’s life, but how do we know when it’s a sign of injury or illness? If your pup starts panting outside of play, exercise, and cool-down periods, you may want to keep a closer eye on his health and behaviors. This article covers all the basics about panting — and when it is and isn’t normal.

We will answer questions like:

Why is my dog panting?

How much panting is too much?

How can I help my dog stop panting?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about excessive panting in dogs.

Why is my dog panting at rest?

No pet parent likes to think about their baby being stressed or in pain, but that can be a reason for excessive or unexplained panting. Texas Pet Vets explains, when a dog is upset or experiencing pain, their body releases cortisol — the stress hormone. A rise in cortisol often results in an increase in temperature, leading to panting.

This can happen when a dog is sick, too. Cushing’s disease can raise cortisol levels, though panting can also result from fever. Respiratory illness may also give the appearance of panting, so it’s important to visit your vet to determine the root of the symptoms.

Why is my dog panting for no reason at night?

Since dogs pant to stay cool, it’s entirely possible that your furry friend is just too warm. If that’s not the case, though, you should pay close attention to any other behaviors to help identify the problem.

Some dogs, according to Purina, experience anxiety at night, especially if they sleep away from their owner. While it may be separation anxiety, it can also be anxiety from traumatic past experiences, uncertainty with a new routine, or just worry.

How do I know if my dog is panting too much?

For most breeds, some amount of panting during exercise and excitement is normal, but you may notice some of these signs if your dog is panting too much:

The breaths sound louder and harsher or raspier than usual.

Your dog exerts more effort than usual.

Panting longer than 20 minutes after exercise or while at rest.

Your dog seems stressed or lethargic.

The best thing you can do for your pup is to give him a good looking over, just to make sure you don’t miss anything unusual. Don’t hesitate to take your dog to the vet if anything seems out of sorts, as abnormal panting can be a sign of something more serious.

How to help a dog stop panting

No matter why your dog is panting, there are plenty of techniques you can use from home to help him calm or cool down:

1. Offer your dog water

If you suspect your dog’s condition may be heat-related, hydrating him may help. Although cool water can be especially beneficial, don’t use cold water, which can be a shock to the system and aggravate the problem.

2. Move to a cooler location

Whether your dog is overstressed or overheated, moving to a cooler, even darker location can help calm his body and mind. Again, make sure this new space isn’t too cold, as a gradual temperature decrease is the safest and most effective.

3. Apply a cool compress

Whether or not you can move to a cooler spot, you can try this: Soak a cloth in cool water for a few minutes, then let it rest on your dog. Leave it on for a while to help slowly lower his body temperature.

4. Use white noise

For dogs who experience nighttime anxiety, a white-noise machine can help. This is the same technique used to calm dogs during fireworks, as it can help disguise noises and also ease a canine mind (via Preventive Vet).

Help your dog get used to and make positive associations with white noise by playing it when he’s not stressed — after a good walk would be perfect.

5. Set a routine

Dogs are creatures of habit, and setting routines can be a great way to relieve some of their anxiety. If that’s what’s causing the panting, you both will feel a lot better once you help your pup understand a new schedule. Knowing when he’ll eat, get a potty break, and even when you’ll come home will help him relax, knowing his needs will be met.

6. Comfort your pet

If anxiety seems to be causing excessive panting, you can try to calm your dog in a few ways. Petting him in long, slow, gentle strokes can be calming, for example. You also can speak to your furry friend in a soft but normal voice to keep him comfortable.

7. Call your vet

If you believe you are dealing with something more than regular, exercise-induced panting, let your veterinarian know right away. They can help you decide whether to bring your pup in or monitor the symptoms at home.

When in doubt, call your vet! They’re there to help, whether you end up bringing your dog in or not. At the least, they can share some helpful ways to prevent excessive panting moving forward or recommend a way to keep your pup calm in the moment. Good luck, dog moms and dads!

