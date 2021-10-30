Follow these 10 Twitter accounts to be better educated about protecting animals

With so much animal suffering around the world, it can sometimes seem overwhelming trying to figure out what you can do to help make things better. Educating yourself about the issues is a great place to start. Many people find it helpful to pick one cause. That could be the plight of feral cats, the senseless killing of millions of healthy animals in shelters, or the exploitation of farm animals or wildlife. Follow organizations working on the cause that’s closest to your heart, and you’ll soon see where you can make a difference in the protection of animals. Here are 10 animal Twitter accounts that will keep you informed about the issues.

We don't tolerate animal cruelty in any form, from individuals or government institutions. We know you don’t either. Our legacy together has already caused a sea of change in how society treats cats, and we won’t stop until all are protected ➡️https://t.co/gSICTik6bs pic.twitter.com/hI354siEgM — Alley Cat Allies (@alleycatallies) August 26, 2021

Alley Cat Allies

The mission of Alley Cat Allies is to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats, with a particular focus on community cats. Follow this group if you’re concerned about the welfare of feral cats and would like to get involved in helping colonies in your neighborhood.

Let bears be wild. pic.twitter.com/pLOPtW7xNs — World Animal Protection US (@MoveTheWorldUS) August 30, 2021

World Animal Protection

The World Animal Protection organization works wherever animals need the greatest protection. For example, treating more than 70,000 animals following the Haiti earthquake in 2020, training vets in Thailand, and investigating animal trafficking in El Salvador. The organization has regional hubs in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America and offices in 15 countries. Visit them on Twitter to stay current on global animal issues.

(1/3) Ever wonder if your support is making an impact? South Korea's Boknal period, in which most dog meat is eaten, reached the end of its season. It was reported that dog meat restaurants were nearly empty compared to previous years reflecting a decreased interest in dog meat. pic.twitter.com/P5y3QvufJ9 — Humane Society International (@HSIGlobal) August 26, 2021

Humane Society International

Humane Society International confronts animal cruelty globally. Its advocacy covers a wide scope, including the protection of dogs and cats, farm animal welfare, wildlife protection, the promotion of animal-free testing and research, and helping support animals during natural disasters. Recent tweets cover the organization’s progress in shutting down dog-meat farms in South Korea and eye-opening information on the exploitation and cruelty of many animals being promoted on social media.

Farmed animals are some of the most abused animals on the planet. We can protect them from a lifetime of suffering by choosing more plant-based foods—and encouraging others to do the same. ? Order your FREE veg starter guide!

?https://t.co/UP5y1HrkwR pic.twitter.com/7yvIXThZKv — Mercy For Animals (@MercyForAnimals) August 30, 2021

Mercy for Animals

Mercy for Animals works to end the exploitation of animals raised for food, with a particular focus on factory farming, aquaculture, and fishing. The group conducts undercover investigations to expose cruelty, works to advance animal protection laws, and engages with corporations to change their perception of how animals are treated. This group tweets on a wide range of topics including the feelings of farm animals and the benefits of eating plant-based foods.

When we met Blitzen 11 years ago, he was so small he could fit in a shopping basket. He was being sold at auction, but since he was only 37 pounds, no one bid on him. Auction workers planned to kill him, but let us bring him home to Farm Sanctuary instead. ? pic.twitter.com/IqyLpr3dct — Farm Sanctuary (@FarmSanctuary) August 28, 2021

Farm Sanctuary

Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of factory farming and to encourage a new awareness and respect for farm animals while promoting a vegan lifestyle. The organization’s sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York, is home to almost 1,000 rescued farm animals. These animals serve as ambassadors, changing the minds and hearts of generations of visitors to the sanctuary. Learn about the sanctuary residents and how you can help animals raised for food by following the sanctuary on Twitter.

AMAZING NEWS ?: Yesterday, #Illinois became the 5th state in the nation to prohibit the sale of puppy mill puppies in pet stores! We welcome this major win and applaud Governor Pritzker for taking a strong stand against puppy mill cruelty. ? pic.twitter.com/1U993JwLft — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) August 28, 2021

Humane Society of the United States

The HSUS fights for the rights of animals nationwide. Its “biggest fights” currently include reducing the suffering of farm animals, ending the fur trade industry, and closing down puppy mills. The organization also deploys Animal Rescue and Response Teams in the aftermath of natural disasters. Most recently, they helped animals impacted by flooding in Tennessee. HSUS keeps members and followers current on animal rights initiatives.

Indigenous & local communities are the protectors of most of the world's #biodiversity. Learn how JGI has been using #communityled approaches, known as 'Tacare,' for 30 years + how we're taking that work into the future: https://t.co/Km43h6iMh2 #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/iqjN05kyEE — Dr. Jane Goodall & the Jane Goodall Institute (@JaneGoodallInst) August 9, 2021

Dr. Jane Goodall & the Jane Goodall Institute

Through more than 60 years of groundbreaking work, British primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall has provided education on the urgent need to protect chimpanzees from extinction. The institute is a global community conservation organization that advances Goodall’s vision to create a better world for all living beings. Follow this organization for inspiration on how to conserve the natural world.

As ocean temperatures rise and habitats change, will whales, sharks, rays, dolphins, turtles, and other sea creatures adapt or go extinct? Find out: https://t.co/DAX0xSS2JW pic.twitter.com/gCSGoDJqSO — World Wildlife Fund (@World_Wildlife) July 2, 2021

World Wildlife Fund

This organization offers a stark message: “Without our love, the natural world as we know it can–and will–disappear. So, it’s our choice: Love it or lose it.” The World Wildlife Fund collaborates with people globally to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities and wildlife and the places they live. A recent tweet offers insight on how human activities encroach upon wild places, increasing the risk of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19.

BREAKING: The ASPCA has been contacted for emergency disaster response to #HurricaneIda, and RIGHT NOW we are deploying for animal water rescue, emergency sheltering and relocation. PLEASE GIVE to help animals in emergency response efforts like this: https://t.co/NxOEE5cKdN pic.twitter.com/r7TuFv3sCE — ASPCA (@ASPCA) August 30, 2021

ASPCA

The ASPCA fights animal cruelty, promotes pet adoption, and provides information and support on the care of animal companions. The association’s Disaster Response Team travels nationwide assisting animals and most recently helped evacuate animals impacted by Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast. Follow this organization to learn how you can assist rescue efforts and to stay current on animal welfare petitions and laws.

Incredible. That’s the word @BFAS_Julie uses to describe the progress we’ve made together over the last 5 years. Since Best Friends declared the goal #NoKill2025 goal, 3.4 million more lives have been saved in our nation’s shelters & the national save rate is now 83%! ? ? pic.twitter.com/yeCvCUbNsI — Best Friends (@bestfriends) August 27, 2021

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society (aka Best Friends) is a leader in the no-kill movement in the U.S. The organization runs a no-kill sanctuary for companion animals in Utah and works on lifesaving programs with a network of members and partners nationwide. According to a recent tweet, since Best Friends declared its “No-Kill by 2025” goal, 3.4 million more lives have been saved in U.S. shelters. Follow this group to learn how you can help save the lives of shelter animals.

While this roundup highlights some of the leading animal welfare organizations, there are hundreds of smaller groups and organizations advocating for animals across the U.S. You can get involved in animal welfare on a local level by supporting your neighborhood shelter through volunteering, adopting, or fostering. As Goodall says, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

