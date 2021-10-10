Is anything more adorable than a dog trick-or-treating in costume? We don’t think so. However, some dogs loathe wearing clothes, which puts a damper on our dream of wearing matching costumes. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution that will help your pooch look right spooky at your gathering. Halloween dog bandanas are the go-to alternative to a traditional costume because you merely have to tie them around your dog’s neck. Since your pup is used to wearing a collar, the addition of a bandana won’t feel as foreign as a full costume. Even better, bandanas don’t restrict your pup’s movements. Let’s check out some of the cutest Halloween dog bandana costumes available right now.

1. The Lakeside Collection Personalized Pet Bandanas

While you may think of a Stars and Stripes bandana as something your dog should wear on the Fourth of July, this bandana is also perfect for a superhero-themed Halloween party. Measuring 20.5 by 20.5 by 27.5 inches and suitable for dogs weighing up to 50 pounds, this bandana is made from soft polyester. You can add your pup’s name to the bandana to make him easily identifiable at parties, or you can go all out and have “Captain America” printed on the fabric so partygoers know who’s in charge of your team of superheroes. If the bandana gets dirty, you can hand-wash it, hang it to dry, and put it up for next year.

2. Frisco Glow in the Dark Mystical Print Dog & Cat Bandana

Keeping your dog safe is your top priority, and making sure he’s clearly visible while you’re out trick-or-treating is essential to his safety. Because the bandana won’t obstruct your dog’s leash and collar, he can wear it around the house or out for a walk. This polyester bandana features glow-in-the-dark cats, witch hats, coffins, moons, and more Halloween-inspired details that fit the season while boosting your dog’s visibility in the dark. It comes in sizes extra small, small and medium, and large, so it will suit most dog breeds perfectly. (The smaller size is also ideal for cats if you share your home with one.)

3. Frisco Halloween “Boo” Personalized Dog & Cat Bandana

This adorable ghost bandana comes in sizes small, medium, and large, so you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for every member of your household. All you need to do is roll the bandana to adjust the length, tie it on, and your fur babies will look suitably spooky for the holiday. You can also personalize these bandanas with up to 13 characters in five font choices. Concerned about keeping your bandana clean? Don’t be. This one is machine washable, making cleanup a breeze.

4. My Dog Bandana Lifeguard Dog Bandana

Attending a Halloween party in a bikini or swim trunks costume? This is the best way for your pooch to match. The lifeguard bandana comes in extra small (14 by 14 by 21 inches) for small breeds and one size (22 by 22 by 31 inches) for medium-sized to large breeds. It’s made from 100% polyester and designed not to wrinkle. The bandana is also machine washable, so you won’t need to waste your time hand-scrubbing it. Because the bandana is lightweight, even dogs who balk at the idea of wearing costumes won’t realize they’re wearing it.

5. Kytely Halloween Dog Bandana 4 Pack

This set of four bandanas is ideal for a multi-pet household — or to give your pup plenty of options to wear throughout the month of October. Each bandana measures 27.5 by 18.5 by 18.5 inches and is made from soft, machine-washable polyester. You’ll receive an orange “Happy Halloween” bandana decorated with bats, a mummy, candy, and pumpkins, a black ghost trick-or-treat bandana, and two black trick-or-treat bandanas decorated with brightly colored pumpkins.

6. BoomBone 2 Pack Halloween Dog Bandana

Not everyone loves dark and atmospheric Halloween decorations. If you want your pooch prince or princess to look festive without opting for the usual black-and-orange color scheme, you’ll love these pastel-hued Halloween bandanas. They come in sizes small (17 inches on the longest side) and large, which measures 31 inches on the longest side. The pale-lavender bandana features spooky skulls, and the light-pink bandana is covered in precious ghosts and stars. They’re also machine washable, so you won’t have to worry about spills or stains.

With the days growing shorter and the temperatures beginning to dip, it’s time to start preparing for Halloween. But not all pets are fond of wearing costumes, which can restrict their movements and sometimes obscure their vision. Enter the humble bandana: the perfect solution for keeping your dog comfortable while celebrating Halloween. You’ll love how cute your dog looks, and your pup will enjoy the lightweight, breezy feel of his new costume. We call that a win-win.

