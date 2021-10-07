There’s a sense of magic in the air as the temperatures start to drop and the leaves turn vibrant shades of goldenrod and burnt orange. With spooky season almost upon us, that sense of magic merges with our playfulness as we prepare for one of the most enjoyable holidays: Halloween. Whether you and your fur baby live alone or you’re part of a large family, finding the perfect Halloween costume for your pet can be a challenge. We’ve rounded up some of the best Disney Halloween pet costumes to make the selection process easier. Your pet will be a shoo-in for Best Costume with one of our favorites. (Bonus points if you wear matching costumes.)

1. Rubie’s Toy Story Woody pet costume

Who doesn’t love Toy Story? Moviegoers young and old cherish memories of Woody, Andy, and the rest of the gang. Available in sizes small through XXX-large, this adorable, officially licensed Woody costume is sure to impress. It’s made from 100% polyester, so it’s soft and wearable for pups of all sizes. Purchasing a pet costume from an unknown, untested brand can be daunting, but you don’t have to worry about that with Rubie’s. This family-owned brand has been around since 1950, so you can trust their designs to last. Best of all, the handy sizing chart makes choosing the right size for your pet a breeze.

2. The Child pet costume by Rubie’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian

It wouldn’t be a Halloween pet costume list without something Star Wars related. If you love Baby Yoda as much as we do (yes, we know his real name is Grogu), this precious costume makes the perfect Halloween attire for your pooch. The costume features a robe decorated with a faux-fur collar, a headpiece, and plushie hands clutching a stuffed toy frog. The Child costume was manufactured in the United States using man-made materials. Getting your pet in costume can be a hassle, but this one goes on easily thanks to its self-stick closure.

3. RosyLife lion mane wig

While it’s not an officially licensed costume, this lion’s mane wig gives us major The Lion King vibes. Made from a blend of faux fur and polyester, this wig is designed to fit most cats and small dog breeds with a neck circumference measuring 10–12 inches. Affordably priced and easy for pets to wear, this wig offers a quick solution for last-minute Halloween costumes. If you’ve ever struggled to dress your pet for Halloween, you’ll love how easy it is to slip the wig on. You don’t need to worry about this costume getting dirty, either. Wash it off with warm water and a gentle soap, leave it to air-dry, and it will look as good as new.

4. Gimilife Disney Stitch pet costume

It’s easy to find a plethora of Halloween costumes for small dog breeds, but large breeds are often left out in the cold. This Stitch costume — inspired by Disney’s beloved Lilo and Stitch — comes in sizes small through XXXX-large. The costume features Stitch’s head, ears, and tail, and the soft leg holes won’t restrict your dog’s movements while they’re showing off their cute new look. Putting the costume on is fairly easy, too. It attaches with a sticky strap that makes dressing and undressing your pet for a night of trick-or-treating a relatively quick process.

5. Disney Tinker Bell pet costume

Although the sizes are limited to medium and large, we’re fans of fairies and Peter Pan, so we couldn’t leave this adorable costume off our list. This authentic Disney Store costume comes with an adorable dress, fairy wings, and a wig. If you think of your dog as the most beautiful fairy of them all, this is the perfect costume for Halloween. The glimmering organza dress catches the light, while gold sequins on the wings add a magical, sparkling touch to the look. Sticky fasteners make the costume easy to get on and off, meaning you won’t need Tinker Bell’s magic to help you dress your pup for the party.

6. WistenFla funny cat pirate costume

OK, so this isn’t quite the look Captain Jack Sparrow was going for, but this costume suits Captain Hook just fine. This pirate cat costume is ideal if your cat is full of personality and enjoys dressing up for Halloween. Made of soft, breathable polyester, this costume is sure to impress. Attached arms, complete with the ubiquitous pirate’s hook, and a jaunty pirate’s cap top off the look. It’s available in sizes small and medium, perfect for cats, small dogs, and medium-sized breeds.

While not all the costumes that make up our list are officially licensed, all of them are Disney-inspired. From fairies to aliens, you’re bound to find the perfect costume for your fur baby somewhere in our top picks. Be sure to give your pet time to adjust to wearing her costume and never leave her unattended while she’s dressed for the evening. Lastly, if your pet hates wearing clothes, it’s best not to force the issue. Halloween-inspired toys — or maybe a fun, new collar — are perfect alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations