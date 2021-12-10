  1. Getting Started

Woman finds her tiny dog being stalked by a mountain lion by the back door

Shannon Cooper
By

How would you react if you came home to find your beloved pet face-to-face with a wild predator? One unlucky woman had to find out the answer the hard way. A new anxiety-inducing viral video made the rounds on the Internet early this December that showed a tiny Shih-poo meeting a curious mountain lion. While a glass door safely separated the two animals, the event was still terrifying for the pup’s owner, Sarah Bole, and many who viewed the Facebook video. Keep reading to catch the full video of this brave Shih-poo dog watching a mountain lion.

mountain-lion-on-tree-in-autumn

Sarah Bole came home from work to a major surprise

On Thursday, December 2, Sarah Bole returned from work to her home in Grand Lake, Colorado, to a shocking sight. Bole found a massive mountain lion on her back patio, locked in a staring match with her little Shih-poo, Dash. The two animals were only separated by the glass of the patio door, but neither could take their eyes off the other.

After a few moments of prolonged eye contact, the lion approaches the door, near where the pup is sitting, and starts curiously sniffing and pawing the glass. Dash does not break position, staring at the mountain lion and vigorously wagging his tail, even as his owner tries to goad him into mobbing away from the glass. Eventually, the lion rushes away from the house, much to the relief is Ms. Bole, at which point the dog stands up and begins barking at him. The whole traumatic event lasted for less than three minutes, but what must’ve felt like eons to both Bole and Dash.

The Internet is abuzz with concern for Dash

The video of Dash’s face-to-face meeting with the lion went viral after it was posted to Bole’s Facebook page. In just a week, the video had racked up more than 183,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many commenters offered warnings for Ms. Bole and Dash, suggesting that she not allow the pup in the backyard lest the lion returns. Others shared stories of their own chance encounters with mountain lions, offering advice and camaraderie.
Some viewers debated whether Dash was actually frightened by the lion or if he simply wanted to play with his new friend.

It’s important to note that dogs wag their tails to convey a range of emotions, from happiness and playfulness to anxiety and fear. Though some commented on how Dash seemed to want to play with the lion because of his wagging tail, it’s impossible to know what his true feelings were just from the video.
And others still criticized Bole for not acting quicker and carrying her dog away from danger. After the incident, Bole set the record straight. She told Storyful, “at no time was the lion aggressive, but rather it was just as curious as my dog to figure out what was on the other side of the glass. Although I was a bit shaken, I don’t feel I was in any danger, and the lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog.”

The viral video posted by Sarah Bole captured a truly amazing (and terrifying) once-in-a-lifetime event. Divided only by a glass door, a brave little dog and a huge mountain lion have a staring contest until the lion bounds away. Thankfully, this encounter between Dash and the curious mountain lion ended happily and safely for all involved.

