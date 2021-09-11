Our pooches have adorable habits, and dogs’ licking lips is up there on the list of the cutest things they do. Dogs often lick their lips when they smell something tasty. But why do dogs lick their lips when there’s no food available? Just like tail wagging, lip licking is a form of communication for dogs. If you’ve ever wanted to know what all the lip-licking means, you’ve come to the right place. We’re here to decode one of the most common dog behaviors and figure out why dogs lick their lips — and when lip-licking should concern you as a pet parent.

Why dogs lick their lips

Because our pups can’t speak to us using words, they send signals using their body language. It’s up to us as their pet parents to learn to read that language. According to animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell, there are several reasons why dogs lick their lips. Those reasons include:

Anticipating a meal

Appeasement (also known as submissive or calming signals)

Anxiety

Health issues like oral discomfort or nausea

Let’s take a closer look at the different reasons why dogs lick their lips, what you should do about it, and when you should seek help from a veterinarian.

Your dog smells something appealing

One of the most common reasons dogs lick their lips is simply because they smell something appetizing. Whether you’re opening a can of your dog’s favorite food, or you’ve just made a tasty treat for yourself, the scent can cause your dog to lick his lips. It also causes his mouth to water. Not only is this an involuntary response to the anticipation of food, but saliva production also helps prepare the teeth to chew and the stomach to digest its upcoming meal. The same biological response happens to us.

Your dog is sending you a message

When dogs perceive a person or another animal as a threat, they lick their lips in a show of appeasement. “I won’t hurt you,” the gesture says. Lip licking is commonly seen after you scold your pooch for doing something naughty, like eating a roll of toilet paper or urinating indoors. Because dogs can’t understand what we’re saying, they don’t understand that you’re scolding them because of their behavior. Instead, your body language and raised voice are perceived as a threat, which results in your dog displaying submissive behavior. It’s important to note that submissive behavior can escalate and turn defensive if your dog continues to feel threatened. Give your pup space and time to calm down, and use positive reinforcement instead of punishment when he misbehaves.

Your dog feels nervous

If you notice your dog licking his lips when you’re out for a walk, the TV is playing loudly, or you have guests over, chances are good that your pup is feeling anxious. As much as you want to comfort him, this can reinforce his anxiety. Just as scolding your dog when he misbehaves is a reward (attention), babying your pooch when he’s feeling nervous sends the message that displaying anxiety will garner attention. Instead, redirect his attention by asking him to sit or shake. When he complies, you’ll be able to reward his good behavior rather than his anxiety.

Your dog has an underlying health condition

Dogs also lick their lips if they’re suffering from nausea or oral discomfort related to a sore tooth or an infection in the mouth. If your pooch has lost interest in food and started licking his lips frequently, it’s time for a trip to the vet. Your dog could be suffering from an infected tooth or ulcerated gums. Similarly, lip licking can be a sign of nausea. You’ll want to take your pup to the vet to rule out gastrointestinal problems if he’s been vomiting, suffering from diarrhea, or showing signs of constipation. Other things to look out for include lethargy and loss of appetite.

What should you do if your dog is licking his lips?

When you’re making food: You have nothing to worry about if your pup licks his lips while you’re preparing food. He wants a tasty treat, and he hopes you’ll drop something on the floor.

When your dog is in a social setting: If your dog licks his lips in social settings, it's best to remove him from the area and give him time to relax. His lip-licking could mean that he feels anxious, or he may be displaying an appeasement behavior.

When you can't find another cause for the behavior: If your dog licks his lips when there's no food and no reason for him to be anxious, it's never a bad idea to see the vet.

Lip licking is generally a normal response in dogs, but it also could mean something is wrong. It’s our job as pet parents to get to the bottom of our dogs’ behaviors. When in doubt, speak to a professional.

