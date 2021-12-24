Follow these steps to get your new puppy to stop biting

So you added a puppy to the family and everyone was excited to welcome the new furball. But now the puppy’s nonstop biting, nipping, and mouthing are starting to get you down. It’s no fun when those razor-sharp teeth sink into your skin. You weren’t expecting this, and now you’re worried that your puppy is showing aggressive tendencies, and you’re wondering how to stop puppy biting. Believe it or not, biting is one of the most common reasons pet parents seek help from Jennifer Summerfield, a veterinarian and trainer. She reassures her clients that while biting might be annoying for humans, it’s a normal part of puppy development.

Why do puppies bite?

Puppies put their mouths on everything because it’s the only way they know how to interact with the world, according to Summerfield, who is a member of the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior.

If you’ve watched puppies playing together, you’ve noticed that they use their teeth a lot. For a puppy, it’s natural to grab hands, sleeves, or pant legs when they want to initiate playtime.

Puppies typically start teething when they’re between 3 and 4 months old, and this process can last until the age of 6 to 7 months. You’ll likely see an increase in nipping and biting behavior as your puppy deals with the pain and discomfort associated with losing baby teeth and cutting adult teeth, say experts at Preventive Vet.

When do puppies stop biting?

According to Summerfield, most puppies are biting and mouthing much less by the time they’re 8 to 10 months old. But, of course, every dog is an individual, and some may stop sooner than others. Also, depending on the breed, managing nipping and mouthing might be a lifelong task. For example, golden retrievers are naturally mouthy, and herding dogs such as border collies or corgis might engage in ankle-nipping behavior into adulthood.

According to veterinarian Jerry Klein of the American Kennel Club (AKC), while play biting doesn’t mean your puppy is vicious, “if you haven’t been able to moderate the behavior by the time your puppy is 6 months old, it’s a good idea to consult an experienced dog trainer or animal behavior specialist.”

How to train a puppy not to bite

Redirect to positive behavior

Redirecting is the absolute best way to stop your puppy from unacceptable biting, nipping, or chewing, according to training experts. The key is to have a bunch of your dog’s favorite toys all around the house so that you can easily grab one when needed.

If you’re playing with your puppy and he bites your hand, grab one of his toys and use that to play with, says Summerfield. Summerfield recommends using a variety of toys to keep your pup’s attention. She suggests using long, floppy rope or fleece toys for tugging; plush squeaky toys for biting and carrying; and smaller toys or balls for chasing or fetching. You can discover which toys are your puppy’s favorites by tossing them or by wiggling them enticingly along the floor to see which ones get him the most excited. Aave these toys for redirecting him from biting behavior.

Use an interrupter cue

If your puppy nips you, training experts at Preventive Vet recommend using an interrupter cue to stop the behavior. So, for example, when the pup nips you, say “eek” or “ouch,” which is meant to startle, not scare your dog. As soon as the puppy stops nipping and looks at you, reward him with a treat and give him a favorite toy. An interrupter cue is similar to the yelp of a littermate to let a puppy know when play biting hurts. Use this cue even when your puppy accidentally puts teeth on your skin, and he’ll learn that human skin is off limits where his teeth are concerned.

Teach your puppy that biting means the fun ends

If your puppy bites while playing, end the game immediately. You can ask him for a “sit” and then reward him with a treat for responding. If he calms down, you can resume playing. If he doesn’t calm down, gently take him to his crate or exercise pen for a time-out. Sometimes a biting puppy is really an overtired puppy, and they need to be put in a quiet space or crate to take a nap, according to the AKC. Excessive play biting might also mean that your puppy needs to burn off some energy. Tossing a ball in the yard for him is a great way to do this.

Stay the course

Always keep things positive when working to get your puppy’s biting under control. The drive to bite and chew on things is deeply ingrained, and punishment won’t help your puppy to understand what he should do with his mouth, Summerfield says. Instead of getting angry when he bites consistently, redirect your puppy to appropriate behavior and reward him for doing the right thing. Not only will this help solve the biting problem, but it also will ensure that a strong and loving relationship develops between you and your dog.

