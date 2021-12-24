  1. Getting Started

Follow these steps to get your new puppy to stop biting

Vera Lawlor
By

So you added a puppy to the family and everyone was excited to welcome the new furball. But now the puppy’s nonstop biting, nipping, and mouthing are starting to get you down. It’s no fun when those razor-sharp teeth sink into your skin. You weren’t expecting this, and now you’re worried that your puppy is showing aggressive tendencies, and you’re wondering how to stop puppy biting. Believe it or not, biting is one of the most common reasons pet parents seek help from Jennifer Summerfield, a veterinarian and trainer. She reassures her clients that while biting might be annoying for humans, it’s a normal part of puppy development.

Why do puppies bite?

  • Puppies put their mouths on everything because it’s the only way they know how to interact with the world, according to Summerfield, who is a member of the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior.
  • If you’ve watched puppies playing together, you’ve noticed that they use their teeth a lot. For a puppy, it’s natural to grab hands, sleeves, or pant legs when they want to initiate playtime.
  • Puppies typically start teething when they’re between 3 and 4 months old, and this process can last until the age of 6 to 7 months. You’ll likely see an increase in nipping and biting behavior as your puppy deals with the pain and discomfort associated with losing baby teeth and cutting adult teeth, say experts at Preventive Vet.
Teething puppy biting finger.

When do puppies stop biting?

According to Summerfield, most puppies are biting and mouthing much less by the time they’re 8 to 10 months old. But, of course, every dog is an individual, and some may stop sooner than others. Also, depending on the breed, managing nipping and mouthing might be a lifelong task. For example, golden retrievers are naturally mouthy, and herding dogs such as border collies or corgis might engage in ankle-nipping behavior into adulthood.

According to veterinarian Jerry Klein of the American Kennel Club (AKC), while play biting doesn’t mean your puppy is vicious, “if you haven’t been able to moderate the behavior by the time your puppy is 6 months old, it’s a good idea to consult an experienced dog trainer or animal behavior specialist.”

How to train a puppy not to bite

Redirect to positive behavior

Redirecting is the absolute best way to stop your puppy from unacceptable biting, nipping, or chewing, according to training experts. The key is to have a bunch of your dog’s favorite toys all around the house so that you can easily grab one when needed.

If you’re playing with your puppy and he bites your hand, grab one of his toys and use that to play with, says Summerfield. Summerfield recommends using a variety of toys to keep your pup’s attention. She suggests using long, floppy rope or fleece toys for tugging; plush squeaky toys for biting and carrying; and smaller toys or balls for chasing or fetching. You can discover which toys are your puppy’s favorites by tossing them or by wiggling them enticingly along the floor to see which ones get him the most excited. Aave these toys for redirecting him from biting behavior.

Use an interrupter cue 

If your puppy nips you, training experts at Preventive Vet recommend using an interrupter cue to stop the behavior. So, for example, when the pup nips you, say “eek” or “ouch,” which is meant to startle, not scare your dog. As soon as the puppy stops nipping and looks at you, reward him with a treat and give him a favorite toy. An interrupter cue is similar to the yelp of a littermate to let a puppy know when play biting hurts. Use this cue even when your puppy accidentally puts teeth on your skin, and he’ll learn that human skin is off limits where his teeth are concerned.

Teach your puppy that biting means the fun ends   

If your puppy bites while playing, end the game immediately. You can ask him for a “sit” and then reward him with a treat for responding.  If he calms down, you can resume playing. If he doesn’t calm down, gently take him to his crate or exercise pen for a time-out. Sometimes a biting puppy is really an overtired puppy, and they need to be put in a quiet space or crate to take a nap, according to the AKC.  Excessive play biting might also mean that your puppy needs to burn off some energy. Tossing a ball in the yard for him is a great way to do this.

Puppy sleeping in dog bed.

Stay the course

Always keep things positive when working to get your puppy’s biting under control. The drive to bite and chew on things is deeply ingrained, and punishment won’t help your puppy to understand what he should do with his mouth, Summerfield says. Instead of getting angry when he bites consistently, redirect your puppy to appropriate behavior and reward him for doing the right thing. Not only will this help solve the biting problem, but it also will ensure that a strong and loving relationship develops between you and your dog.

Editors' Recommendations

How to retrieve your pet bird on the same day they escape the home

Lorikeet sits on a branch outside

How to tell if cats are sick just by watching their sleeping habits

Black cat sleeping comfortably in a basket

Video of shelter dogs picking out Christmas gifts gives us all the holiday feels

dog getting christmas gift

There are 10 deadly dog poisons near your home that you might not know about

A black and white French Bulldog sniffs a bowl of chocolate biscuit cookies.

5 awesome dog-friendly places to visit in California with your pet this winter

dog friendly destinations in california

These saltwater plants will breathe life into your aquarium

Plants and fish in an aquarium

What are the different stages of kitten behavior? You’ll want to be prepared

Orange and white kitten lying on a bed playing with a wand toy

How to keep dog houses warm all winter

Irish Setter lying in the snow.

How long does it take to potty train a dog? Probably longer than you think

A small dog sits on top of a toilet in a bathroom

Why is your cat lying in the litter box?

Tiger kitten sitting in his litter box

Cats sleep with their eyes open — it’s creepy, but here’s why they do it

cats sleep eyes open sleepy cat with one eye

5 fish that do well living with bettas

Blue betta fish

When do kittens open their eyes? This is what happens if they do it too early

Two people holding a tiny gray and white kitten whose eyes haven't opened yet.