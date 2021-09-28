5 features about the new iPhone camera that pet parents will love

It’s that time of year again, but we aren’t talking about spooky season. It’s late September, which means the latest and greatest iPhone release is hitting stores near you. Tech nerds and Instagram pet parents alike are rejoicing. But if you haven’t heard anything about the new iPhone 13 camera features, you may be wondering why everyone is clamoring to get their hands on the latest drop from Apple. We’re here to share the details on what makes the iPhone 13 so special. Read on to find out if it’s time for you to upgrade your phone and up your pet-centric Insta-game.

What makes the iPhone so popular?

When the first iPhone was released in 2007, opinions were divided. While some tech aficionados were ecstatic, others felt the iPhone was too delicate, too confusing, and would never catch on. As of 2021, there are more than 113 million iPhone users in the United States alone. (Obviously, the majority of those naysayers from 2007 are singing a different tune these days.) Our iPhones allow us to access local weather, play exciting games, conduct our online banking, shop our favorite stores, and — last but certainly not least — use social media all on one single, pocket-sized device. (Fun fact: Your iPhone is millions of times more powerful than the guidance computers that took Apollo 11 to the moon.)

The iPhone 13 offers Apple’s most impressive cameras to date

Here are five of our favorite new camera features.

1. Upgraded overall camera system

The updated TrueDepth camera system — and Face ID notch — are sleeker and smaller, occupying less space on the phone. The dual-lens rear camera has been given a diagonal upgrade featuring 12 megapixel Wide and Ultrawide cameras. With Sensor-Shift Stabilization — perfect for capturing your dog when he has the zoomies — and an improved aperture of f/1.6, the Wide camera allows 47% more light into the frame, eliminating those dark, grainy shots that end up straight in the Deleted Photos folder. The Ultrawide camera boasts an f/2.4 aperture for additional low-light improvements.

2. New filming modes

In addition to Portrait Mode, Time-Lapse, Night Mode, and more, the iPhone 13 gives users Cinematic Mode, which utilizes rack-focus capabilities and Dolby HDR to create film-quality videos with subtly blurred backgrounds, all while shifting focus effortlessly between subjects.

3. 4K video capabilities

Want to record 4K pet videos for social media? The iPhone 13 allows you to record in 4K up to 60 frames per second.

4. Improved lighting

If you’re tired of looking washed out in group shots, you’ll love Smart HDR, which can recognize up to four people in a single photograph while tweaking the lighting and contrast without negatively affecting skin tone.

5. Built-in filters

Deep Fusion, which sharpens detail in dim lighting, is rolled over from the iPhone 12. For those who love to play with filters, Photographic Styles may be your new favorite add-on. You’ll be able to customize your photos without altering skin tones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 13

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 is available in numerous sizes: the 13, the 13 mini, the 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max. For the sake of simplicity, let’s stack the iPhone 13 against the iPhone 12 and see how they measure up. Here’s a closer look at the specs:

iPhone 12

Battery life: 8 hours, 25 minutes

Size: 5.8 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches

Weight: 5.78 ounces

Processor: A14

Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB

iPhone 13

Battery life: 10 hours, 33 minutes

Size: 5.8 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches

Weight: 6.14 ounces

Processor: A15

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB

While most phones suffer the consequences of additional storage space in the form of extra weight, the spacious iPhone 13 sees a tiny uptick of less than an ounce. Additionally, the phone is no thicker or bulkier than the iPhone 12, so you won’t have to struggle to squeeze it into your pocket.

Other exciting features

Tired of carrying a charger everywhere? With the iPhone 13, you can leave the charger at home. You’ll get an extra two hours of battery life with the iPhone 13, giving you more time to film those precious cat videos before you need to recharge your phone. The iPhone 13 even protects you from the kind of accidents that come with having pets. Maybe you’re trying to film your pup swimming in the pool, and your phone falls in. Perhaps your playful kitten swats your phone out of your hand and directly into the water bowl. Not to worry: The iPhone 13 is IP68 water resistant, meaning you can drop it in up to six meters of water for half an hour without wrecking your phone. “What about the camera?” you ask. Don’t worry; we’ve saved the best for last.

A new phone for the Instagram generation

Instagram hit the scene in 2010, amassing over 25,000 users in a single day, and the platform has only grown since its launch. In 2018, an estimated 1 billion users visited Instagram each month. With the advent of photo- and video-centered content delivered right to our phones, a new type of celebrity was born: the social media influencer. Whether you share snaps and videos of your fur babies to a private account, hope your pet will become Insta-famous, or your page already has a sizable following, you don’t want to sleep on the new iPhone 13.

