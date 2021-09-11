Whether you want to keep an eye on Miss Mittens while she bathes on her cat tower or you’re trying to solve the mystery of which pup gnaws on your shoes while you’re at work, pet cameras offer a plethora of benefits. With features ranging from two-way audio to continuous footage, the pet-tech industry has stepped up its game. Now, vacationing pet parents don’t have to fret about leaving their fur babies with a sitter. We’ve rounded up some of the most amazing tech finds that can help you keep an eye on your pets while you’re not at home. Let’s check them out.

Furbo Dog Camera

Furbo is the pet-monitoring system of choice for over 5,000 veterinarians and dog trainers. Its compact size (4.7 by 5.9 by 8.9 inches) means it won’t take up too much space in your home. With built-in night vision and a 1080p full-HD camera, it lets you livestream video of your pet to your phone via the free Furbo app, which is available for Android and iOS. Furbo comes with two-way audio and a built-in barking sensor. You can also give your animal buddy a treat using the app. Best of all, installation is a breeze. All you have to do is plug it into an outlet, download the free app, and connect to your WiFi.

Why we love it:

Setup takes only minutes

Comes with a free monitoring app

Allows you to talk to your pet

Has a built-in treat dispenser

Wyze Pan Cam

Small but powerful, this 5.5-by-3.5-by-3-inch camera rotates vertically and horizontally, allowing you to follow your pet’s movements. It also offers night vision with a 30-foot range, so you can monitor your furry friend round-the-clock. Wyze provides a real-time livestream in 1080p, and it comes with two-way audio. You won’t need to download any apps to use Wyze, either. It connects directly to your smartphone or other mobile devices. Despite offering so many features, Wyze is one of the most affordable pet cameras on the market.

Why we love it:

Connects directly to your device

Affordably priced

Has two-way audio

Rotates horizontally and vertically

Petcube Play 2

This little cube measures only 3.5 by 3.5 by 3.2 inches, but don’t let its petiteness fool you. This powerhouse pet cam offers 1080p HD video footage that’s activated by sound and movement. It features two-way audio with four microphones, a speaker bar, and the ability to watch the past four hours of stored footage on the video timeline through the free app. Even more impressively, it has a built-in laser toy, so you can play tag with your fur baby from the comfort of your office.

Why we love it:

Interactive camera detects movement and sound

Allows you to play laser games with pets

Has four built-in microphones

Comes with a free app

We know communicating with your fur baby is essential: Each device we’ve covered offers two-way audio. Trying to keep an eye on your pets while you’re away can be stressful, but you’ll be able to effortlessly monitor your pet with one of these versatile devices.

