Is a Pomsky a good family dog? What you need to know

The Pomsky is among the newest and most popular of the designer dog breeds. They are the result of breeding a female Siberian husky with a male Pomeranian via artificial insemination. The breed continues to gain in popularity thanks largely to the sharing of puppy photos and videos on social media. With their fluffy double coats, pricked ears, and almond-shaped eyes, it’s easy to see how people fall in love with these fluffballs. However, pups grow into adult dogs, and it’s important to know what to expect when choosing a dog for the family. So, is a Pomsky a good family dog? Here’s everything you need to know about the breed.

How big will a Pomsky get?

According to the Pomsky Club of America (PCA), reputable breeders cannot guarantee the size of a full-grown Pomsky. They tend to range from small to medium and between 15 and 25 pounds. Breed experts at the PCA say that as they continue to perfect the breed lines, they are seeing larger numbers of smaller puppies.

What will an adult Pomsky look like?

Pomskies have a wolfish/Husky-like appearance and typically have the coloring and markings of the Husky and the fluffy coat of the Pomeranian. Their coats can be a mixture of black, white, brown, and gray, and Pomskies’ eyes can be blue or brown or a combination of the two. According to experts at the International Pomsky Association (IPA), this breed always has a double coat that can vary in length. Breeders say it’s impossible to predict in puppyhood which type of coat a dog has inherited.

The Pomsky personality

All Pomskies exhibit some traits of the Pomeranian and some of the Siberian Husky. So, let’s take a look at the temperaments of the parents:

Siberian huskies

The Siberian Husky Club of America describes these dogs as alert, eager to please, and adaptable. They are intelligent and can be independent and stubborn. Huskies thrive on human companionship and get along great with children and other dogs. They are an active, athletic breed that needs lots of exercise.

Pomeranians

One of the most popular toy breeds, Pomeranians are described by the American Kennel Club as alert and intelligent and great pets for families with children old enough to know the difference “between a toy dog and a toy.” They need to be trained to walk on a leash early and can be challenging when it comes to house training. While they are great lapdogs, they do enjoy going for walks and love to run and play.

Traits passed along to Pomskies

Pomeranians and huskies share several personality traits, and these are usually passed along to their Pomsky offspring. These include intelligence, playfulness, confidence, and a loving nature. Breed experts at the IPA say that while in general Pomskies love to learn, some are easier to train than others. Housebreaking is not an issue with Pomskies but some dogs take to it faster than others. Like their parents, Pomskies can be vocal. And while they’re not yappy dogs, they do make a range of sounds to express their feelings. According to experts at the PCA, Pomskies don’t have the same independent streak as huskies and tend to become attached to family members without being as needy as Pomeranians.

What about health issues?

Breed experts at the PCA say that so far they haven’t seen any health issues in their pups, but since it’s such a new breed, they’re still learning. Pomskies are genetically predisposed to diseases and health-related issues inherited from their parents. Some of those conditions include allergies, hip dysplasia, dislocated knees, eye problems, epilepsy, heart disease, and skin problems.

So, do Pomskies make good family pets?

That depends on the family. They can make wonderful additions to families willing to provide the right amount of exercise and ongoing training. These dogs offer all the love and playfulness of the husky while being small enough not to knock over young children. As with any animal companions, young children need to be supervised when interacting with Pomskies. Family members must be willing to provide lots of interactive playtime to these dogs, otherwise they can become bored and destructive. It’s also important to maintain a regular exercise routine to keep these pups healthy and happy. They are escape artists and can be turned loose only in a securely fenced-in yard. And because they are big shedders, Pomskies are high maintenance in terms of coat care. They are not a good choice if anyone in the family suffers from allergies.

When it comes to choosing a Pomsky, it’s essential to avoid scams and irresponsible breeders who put profit before the health and well-being of their dogs. You can find a reputable breeder through the PCA or the IPA. Members of these groups are required to follow a strict code of ethics and are interested in breeding healthy pups. If you’d prefer to adopt or foster a Pomsky, you can reach out to the IPA for information on available dogs. Fostering is a great way to get to know a breed. Who knows, you might fall in love and end up adopting a Pomsky in need of a home.

