With their striking coat patterns and exotic look, Bengals are truly stunning cats. But have you ever seen a black Bengal? Looking just like a panther, black Bengal cats are absolutely beautiful, but they are rare. If you have your heart set on one of these black cats, it’s important to understand what makes them unique and what you might expect by adding one to your home. Bengals can be great pets, but they definitely aren’t for every family. More energetic and with more specialized needs than your traditional housecat, Bengals require some specific care, but they can also be rewarding pets.

What is so special about a Bengal cat?

According to The Bengal Connection, Bengal cats are distinctive and unique felines. Known for their striking coat patterns, Bengals are also highly curious and very vocal. These cats always have something to say, and they will say it loudly.

These cats are also highly intelligent, likely because they’re descendants of the Asian leopard cat. They’re highly sensitive to emotions and are social. Bengals are also playful and have a strong hunt drive. It seems like these cats are always looking for entertainment.

How rare is a black Bengal cat?

Black Bengal cats are particularly rare. The Bengal Cat Republic estimates that less than 10 percent of all Bengal cats are black. According to the Bengal Cats Cattery, black Bengals have six fascinating characteristics:

Black Bengals aren’t approved by cat breed associations, so these fascinating and beautiful cats are fairly uncommon.

Black Bengals have a black pattern on a solid base coat color, and in the sun, you can see these “ghost markings.”

Black Bengals resemble a black panther, which also has this distinctive coat pattern that looks solid black at a glance.

Black Bengal’s spots can be a dark brown to black, and sometimes appear to completely blend with the base coat.

According to Bengal Cat Republic, the black color is caused by melanism, which is a genetic mutation that results in extra pigmentation that causes the black color.

Black Bengals cost around $2,000 to $4,000, and they tend to cost more than other Bengal coat colors because they are rare.

Are Bengal cross cats good pets?

According to Spot Pet Insurance, Bengal cats have many traits that make them desirable pets, including their intelligence, athleticism, and their loyalty. These cats tend to be social and can bond well with other pets and their human family when properly socialized. Keep in mind that Bengals are also highly active, and they can require more time and attention than other cat breeds. A Bengal who is crossed with a more sedentary, traditional cat breed might be the perfect pet, but it’s always important to consider each individual cat’s characteristics when deciding if they’re right for your family.

Do Bengal cats like to be held?

While Bengals are highly social and affectionate, they won’t necessarily be happy when you try to pick them up and hold them. These cats generally don’t like to sit in laps or be held, and they’ll tend to squirm against any sort of restriction. Bengals are high-energy cats who are also highly independent, so restricting your cat can make them uncomfortable.

Instead, find ways to bond with your Bengal so that they stay comfortable and confident. You might play with them, pat them, or just spend quality time with them. It’s important to honor the fact that your Bengal is an independent cat who doesn’t want to be restrained by your picking him up.

It can take a while to fully understand your Bengal, and this breed isn’t for everyone. Because of their high energy levels, Bengals need plenty of care and interaction, and their highly vocal nature means you’ll hear about it if your cat is unhappy. But in the right home of pet parents who understand the breed and who are prepared to give these cats the care they need, Bengals can be wonderful pets who reward their humans with loyalty and affection. As with any cat breed, do your homework before deciding to bring home a Bengal. Take your time in deciding which breed is right for you so you can be sure you make the right choice for the cat and your family.

Editors' Recommendations