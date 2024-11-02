Here's what to know about cranberries and cats

Cranberry sauce straight from the can is the subject of many memes and polarizing Thanksgiving table food fights: Is homemade cranberry sauce better than the store-bought, ribbed side dish?

Beyond the sauce, cranberries are often used as a garnish in baked dishes like bread and consumed whole for a nutrient-dense snack. However, can cats eat cranberries? What about cranberry sauce? Though research is conflicting, cranberry juice is sometimes used to help people with UTIs. What’s the deal with cranberry juice, UTIs, and cats?

These are all excellent questions. Foods and beverages for humans can sometimes pose risks for our feline friends. Some human foods are even toxic to cats, but others are safe (and may provide some benefits). Here’s where which end of the table cranberries sit.

Can cats eat cranberries?

The short answer is yes. Most cats can consume plain cranberries in moderation, and the food isn’t toxic. Some cats should steer clear of cranberries, such as those that previously got a tummy ache after eating some. If your cat needs to lose weight, your pet’s care team may recommend avoiding treats. Regardless, cranberries (or any treat, even ones specifically designed for cats) should not replace your pet’s regular diet.

Are cranberries healthy for cats?

Cranberries are packed with vitamins and antioxidants. While they may provide some health perks, cats are known as obligate carnivores. You may be unable to tell from the small balls of kibble your cat consumes, but most of their food comes from an animal protein source. Your cat’s food has all the nutrition they need to thrive. Cranberries are a plant.

Still, when your cat consumes cranberries, they get beneficial vitamins and minerals. They just don’t require them, so consider cranberries a bonus treat rather than a must-eat for your cat. Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in cranberries include:

Vitamin A (supports night vision)

Vitamin C (boosts immune health)

Vitamin K (assists with blood clotting)

Iron (protects against anemia)

Copper (supports bone and blood health)

Magnesium (aids in hormone secretion and other bodily functions)

Cranberries also boast high water content and can be hydrating for cats (but shouldn’t replace plain water as the primary fluid source).

Are cranberries toxic to cats?

Plain cranberries are not toxic to cats and are generally safe in moderation. You’ll want to give cranberries to cats plain. Highly sweetened cranberry sauces and juices can lead to excess calorie intake, poor blood sugar control, and stomachaches. You’ll also want to cut cranberries into smaller pieces and only give tiny bits at once. Some cats may choke on whole cranberries, and you want to prevent overfeeding them to your cat to the point that they reject the food they need to survive and thrive.

Additionally, not every cat will tolerate the fruit, so monitoring for signs this treat isn’t for your pet is essential. Signs your cat’s body doesn’t agree with cranberries include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Increased or decreased thirst

These symptoms can also indicate other underlying conditions. If they persist for more than a day, call your pet’s vet. You should always feel comfortable calling your pet’s provider if you’re concerned sooner.

Can cats have cranberry juice for UTIs?

Whether humans should sip cranberry juice as part of treatment for urinary tract infections is up for debate. However, the guidance for cats is straightforward: No. While a vet may recommend a cranberry supplement, juices are usually high in sugar, so any unsubstantiated benefits are not worth the risks. More common remedies for a UTI in cats include:

Antibiotics

Increased water intake

IV fluid therapy

Temporary specialized diet

A vet will perform a full work-up to diagnose the UTI, prescribe and monitor treatment, and rule out any possible causes. Call the vet if your cat has changed urinary habits, such as yowling in pain in the litter box, peeing bits at a time, or having accidents around the house.

Final thoughts

Cranberries are packed with vitamins and minerals that benefit humans, such as vitamins A, C, and K, iron, and magnesium. Naturally, you want the best for your kitty, including ensuring they consume a healthy diet. Can cats eat cranberries? Yes, and the vitamins and minerals can benefit our feline friends. For instance, vitamin A supports night vision. However, your pet doesn’t need cranberries to thrive — they get 100% of their required nutrition from regular, AAFCO-approved cat food.

Additionally, cranberry sauces and juices often contain added sugars that put a cat at risk for obesity, increased blood sugar levels, and GI discomfort. Consult with your vet before feeding your cat human food. They know your specific pet’s personal medical history and needs and can give you personalized insights.