It is important for your feline companions to maintain healthy exercise and nutritional patterns. If you’re wondering, “Why is my cat losing weight,” a variety of reasons could be to blame. If you’ve noticed that your cat is overeating, or even if he simply continues to eat normally but still manages to lose weight, do not delay — take him to go see your veterinarian right away.

Unplanned weight loss can be a symptom of a number of health complications that should be checked out immediately. You definitely don’t want to just take a “wait and see” approach or assume your cat will suddenly start to put on weight again.

How can I tell my cat is losing weight?

The best way to tell whether your cat is losing weight is to pay attention and do weekly checks. It can be tough to tell if weight loss is occurring if your cat has a lot of fur, so the best thing to do is to feel the sides of your cat’s body to see if their ribs are protruding or if there are any noticeable changes to their body composition. Dr. Ken Lambrecht, a veterinarian from Madison, Wisconson told Catster, “You can do that in combination with petting them and giving them affection, and just kind of feeling muscle mass and general mass.”

What you should do about your cat’s unintentional weight loss?

Lately, you’ve noticed that your cat continues to lose weight. Your feline friend has been eating regular meals and even enjoying snacks but still seems to be getting lighter and lighter. You’ve probably started to wonder what’s going on.

It is essential that your cat maintain a healthy weight for his age and breed. That’s why if you’ve noticed your cat losing weight unexpectedly, you need to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Why is my cat losing weight?

There are many medical issues that can cause your kitty to lose weight that you should be aware of. Let’s explore some of the most common and probably possibilities.

Emotional issues

Some of the most common emotional causes are stress, anxiety, and depression. If you’ve recently introduced other animals to your home, moved to a new home, or noticed your cat’s behavior change in other unpredictable ways, these mental-health issues might be areas for your vet to address. If you have noticed that your cat is generally less interested in his food, this could possibly be caused by feline anorexia. All of these conditions can be treated by a licensed professional.

Hyperthyroidism

If your cat has hyperthyroidism, they will urinate and drink a lot more because the condition sends their metabolism into overdrive. It usually occurs when a benign tumor is present on the thyroid glands. It’s a very serious condition that can also lead to heart disease, stroke, and blindness, so be sure to contact your vet immediately if you suspect it.

Gastrointestinal issues

Gastrointestinal (GI) problems can occur in cats that have inflammatory bowel disease, infections, or allergies to foods they have eaten. Diarrhea and vomiting are symptoms you might also have noticed that could suggest a GI issue.

Invasive parasites

Many of these same symptoms will also be present in cats that are struggling with invasive parasites. These unwanted guests could be living inside your cat and causing it to lose weight. Fortunately, over-the-counter medications could take care of them very quickly.

Organ failure

Organ failure can be another cause of this issue that frequently occurs in older cats. As cats age, it is more likely for them to be stricken with cancer, diabetes, and conditions such as feline infectious peritonitis. All of these issues are simple to diagnose by your vet.

There are some pretty serious issues that can cause your cat to lose weight unexpectedly. Nonetheless, there is nothing to get too worked up about. Weight loss can be caused by very minor complaints such as a toothache or other oral issue. Only your vet is skilled enough to be able to know for sure what’s going on with your cat.

What to do if you can’t see your veterinarian right away

If you are concerned about your cat but unable to see your vet right away, don’t stress about it too much. Instead, write down as much information about what is going on and give them a call. Explain what’s happening, listen, and follow their advice.

In many situations, your vet will be able to make recommendations over the phone that could help your cat right away. They could recommend different feeding options. They might still recommend bringing your cat in to see them, but at least after speaking on the phone you will be able to make a plan together that works for everyone.

We can’t stress this enough: If you are concerned about your pet, call your vet as soon as possible. By the end of the call, you will likely feel much better than before you picked up the phone.

In conclusion

When your cat is eating normally and cannot maintain their weight, it could be a very serious issue. Treat it like one and seek medical attention as soon as possible. Though it might be stressful, talking with your veterinarian is the first step to getting your feline companion back to their healthy, happy, and vibrant self.

