Cats have all sorts of unique sleeping habits, and your cat might choose some highly unusual sleeping positions. While cats can get quite creative with their sleeping positions, it’s pretty common to see cats sleep on their backs. Your cat might stretch out on his back or flop up against a couch cushion, or he might go as far as to put all four paws up in the air and fully expose his belly. If you see your cat sleeping on his back, you should be flattered — this sleeping position conveys something important about how your cat feels about you.

Why cats sleep on their backs

So, why do cats sleep on their backs? There are several potential reasons behind this behavior. First, the position may just be comfortable for your cat. You might notice your fur baby stretches out and flips onto his back after he’s been lying on his side for a while. He might find sleeping on his back comfortable, and he might also realize that lying on his back means his stomach is exposed and ready to soak up the sun coming in from a nearby window.

If your cat knows that you react by patting him or rubbing his belly when he’s on his back, he might assume this sleeping position more often to get your attention. Some cats will flop down next to you on the couch and then roll over, inviting you to rub their bellies. Be careful, though — this is also the opportune moment for a sneak attack where your cat might grab at or even nip at your hand. You’ll have to read your cat’s body language and pay attention to his preferences to decide if he really wants his belly rubbed, or if he just wants the satisfaction of knowing that you’re watching him.

The significance of a cat sleeping on their back

At first glance, you might think that a cat sleeping on its back is cute, but if your cat does this often when you’re around, it signifies something you should be aware of.

A cat’s belly is one of the most vulnerable areas on its body. If a cat were attacked by a predator, it would instinctively protect its belly, since a predator could easily kill the cat if its belly were exposed. Although your cat is domesticated, those instincts are still present.

When your cat voluntarily rolls over to lie on his back, he’s exposing his belly. Your cat is willingly putting himself in a vulnerable position around you, and that shows that he trusts you. Whether your cat lies on his back next to you on the couch or feels comfortable enough to lie like that while you walk through the room, he’s demonstrating the fact that he knows you won’t harm him and he’s confident enough to expose that vulnerable belly to you.

What to do with a cat sleeping on their back

If your cat sleeps on his back, he’s showing that he trusts you. It’s up to you to maintain that trust and not startle or upset him while he’s napping.

If you see your cat sleeping on his back, it’s usually best not to disturb him. Chances are, he’s comfortable and has found the perfect spot to stretch out. While you can sit next to him, be cautious about patting him, especially if he’s deep asleep. Doing this could startle your cat, though some cats do like to have their bellies rubbed. You’ll need to observe your cat to determine which option he really prefers.

Your cat’s sleeping habits can give you insight into his health. A sudden change in your cat’s sleeping habits could indicate that he’s sick and not feeling well. While a cat who’s comfortable enough to sleep on his back is probably just fine, get to know your cat’s sleeping preferences so you’ll notice any changes that might occur in the future. If your cat suddenly starts sleeping more or less, or if he changes his favorite spots or posture when he sleeps, something might be wrong. Stress and household changes can contribute to sleep changes, but it’s always good to start with a trip to your vet, just in case.

Editors' Recommendations