Cats get a bad reputation when it comes to relationships with humans. Unlike their cuddly canine counterparts, people often see kitties as less loving and affectionate.

We say boo and hiss to that. Many cats absolutely show love and affection toward their humans by nuzzling them or staring and blinking slowly at them. In fact, cats are so loving that they make better Valentine’s Day dates than people. It’s actually not even close.

You might welcome this hot take on Valentine’s Day this year. Perhaps you’re single, or maybe you’re hunkering down (again) because of COVID. Either way, you need plans. Here’s why we recommend planning a date with your cat or cats this Valentine’s Day.

They don’t expect you to split the check

After every meal comes the awkward question: Who is paying? If you’re dating your cat on Valentine’s Day, that won’t be necessary. Your cat would like you to know in advance that you are footing the bill. Don’t worry, they’re a cheap date. Snuggles and a rousing game with their favorite fish pole will cost you absolutely nothing but mean everything to them.

Cats are content to go home alone and leave you alone the rest of the night

Once you settle up the check on a date with a human, you may start dancing around the subject of what to do next. If you’re the type that just wants to call it a night, your cat will be totally fine with that. They’re probably ready to get rid of you, too.

They’re happy to curl up on the couch or under a blanket

When you’re hanging out with your cat, there’s no need to plan an elaborate date full of special surprises. They’re totally fine to cuddle with you on the couch, but be warned — they will push you to the edge and command 90% of the blanket.

They won’t ask you to share food or dessert

When you’re chowing down on a five-star meal, it’s understandable that you don’t want to share. Yet, when you’re dating a human, you’re basically obligated to give them at least a taste. Then, there’s the whole splitting dessert thing. Cats don’t expect that. It’s not even safe for them to eat any of the chocolates you bought for yourself. You’re doing them a favor by hogging all the human treats.

You don’t have to fill the silence

There’s pressure to have something interesting to say for at least two hours on a date. That’s hard enough. The other person feels the same way and may blabber about their extremely confusing career. With your cat, it’s fine to say nothing at all. They really don’t understand what you’re talking about anyway.

They (probably) already like you

Unlike a new flame, your cat already knows you and loves you exactly as you are. Actually, they may not, but at least they’re willing to put up with you.

You don’t have to dress up

Your cat has seen your pandemic wardrobe. There’s no need to pretend you’re a fashionista. Leggings and a hoodie are totally acceptable when dating your cat.

They won’t judge you if you cancel last minute

If you’re not feeling festive and want to just turn in for the night, your cat is fine with that. They may even prefer it that way.

You don’t have to go out in the cold

February is freezing in many parts of the country. Even if you were to go to an indoor restaurant, you still have to walk from the parking lot to the door. You simply have to saunter from the kitchen table to the couch to hang out with your cat on Valentine’s Day. There’s no need to bundle up.

Think you’re dateless for Valentine’s Day? Think again. There are many reasons why you should consider pairing up with your cat or cats on Valentine’s Day. Cats are no-fuss. You don’t need to dress up for them, make great conversation, or pretend you care about whatever it is they are saying. They know you and (probably) love you already. They’re great at cuddling and are perfectly content to chill on the couch with you. Furthermore, they know when to take a hint and let you turn in early or cancel on them if you’re tired or not feeling well. In other words, cats are so much better than humans — but you knew that already, didn’t you?

