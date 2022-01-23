You’re just sitting on your couch, scrolling through your phone, and looking at old photos of Grumpy Cat (RIP). Out of nowhere, your cat jumps on you — and it’s not to cuddle. Their claws are out, and they’re hissing. Then, they go in for a bite.

After muttering a few words you can’t say in polite society, you may wonder, “Why is my cat aggressive all of a sudden?”

After all, you got up on your cat’s terms — at 5 a.m. — and fed them. The litter box is clean. If your cat is usually sweet or neutral towards you, sudden aggression may catch you off guard. You may also worry. Your kitty may be a fraction of your size, but infected scratch marks and bites can cause cat scratch fever, which may lead to flu-like symptoms.

In other words, you’ll want to figure out what triggered the episode so you can avoid it in the future. Let us help you play detective.

Why did my cat attack me for no reason?

Cat aggression happens more than you may think. Behaviorists say it’s the second-most reported behavioral challenge they see in kitties. You may believe you’ve done everything right — and you are certainly trying your best — but there’s usually a reason behind it. A few common reasons for cat aggression are:

Play. Some cats didn’t spend much time around their littermates — perhaps their mother abandoned them. As a result, they may try to play rough by hiding and stalking you before pouncing on you.

Why did my cat get randomly aggressive?

Though cat aggression is common, it may be rare for your pet. An attack can feel random, but your fur baby may have been sending you signals of their displeasure for a while. Could you possibly have missed one of these warning signs?

Dilated or constricted pupils

Stiff stance and tail

Direct stare

Growling, howling, or yowling

Raised hackles

Bushy tail

Crouching

Tucked head

Retracted whiskers

Keep an eye on your pet’s body language moving forward. If it continues to happen with seemingly no warning, you’ll want to visit your vet to see if the pet has an underlying condition causing sudden aggression.

How do you stop sudden aggression in cats?

You love your cat and can forgive their transgressions, but understandably you want to nip this aggressive behavior in the bud. Here are some ways to do so:

Distract the cat. Aggression isn’t always so sudden. If the cat displays signs of aggression, try throwing something like a beloved toy toward them to redirect their attention.

In conclusion

If your usually-sweet feline attacks you unprovoked, you may wonder, “Why is my cat aggressive all of a sudden?” The truth is, cat aggression often isn’t random, even if it feels that way to you. Cats typically display signs they’re upset about something before they attack. Body language cues include a change in pupil size, crouching, direct stares, and a stiff posture and tail. There are several reasons for cat aggression, including fear or pain. Try distracting the cat with a favorite toy when you notice signs of irritation. Giving them space and playing with them can also help reduce stress. If you’re unsure what’s going on, take your kitty to the vet. They may be sick or in pain, and the aggressive episode was their way of trying to tell you since the two of you don’t speak the same language.

