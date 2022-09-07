Sensible solutions for keeping your cat's food fresh and tasty

When storing dry cat food, it's important to seal it to keep it fresh and ready to consume. By storing it properly, you make it last longer. There are many great food storage options and ideas to make sealing food easy and quick.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Plastic storage containers with lids

Glass jars with lids

Resealable plastic bags

Permanent marker

Labeling stickers Show 1 more item

Many dry cat foods come in bags, and resealing these bags is almost impossible. Because of this, it's essential to store your cat's kibble in ways that will keep it fresh for weeks to come. You wouldn't want your food just sitting around, open to the air, dirt, and dust, so don't let your cat's food fall victim to lousy storage methods, either.

How to store your cat's food

Keeping your cat's food fresh isn't hard to do at all; it just takes a little bit of pre-planning. These steps are easy to follow and ensure the freshest food for your feline friend. Check out some of the best and most creative ways to keep your cat's dry food fresh for longer.

Step 1: Choose the correct storage container for your needs.

First, you'll need to decide what container you want to store your cat’s dry food in. Storing your cat's food in a durable, sealable container or bag is the best way to make sure it stays tasty and fresh. You have several options for which type of container will best suit your needs and fit in the amount of space you have available. Three of our favorites include:

Reusable plastic containers

Everyone seems to have a cabinet full of reusable plastic containers for food storage. Using one of these containers is a great and affordable way to keep your cat’s food neat and organized. These containers come in various sizes and styles, and you can have one designated just for your cat’s food. If you don’t have any of these containers, they are quite affordable, and you can find them in grocery stores, home stores, and discount stores, to name a few.

Glass jars

Glass jars are another great storage option for your cat’s dry food. Glass jars come with screw-on tops or clamped tops to ensure a secure, airtight seal. Glass jars are a new, modern way to store food, and they display the contents so you can quickly find what you are looking for.

Resealable plastic bags

If you don’t have a lot of room for big containers or prefer bagged food, then releasable plastic bags are an excellent option for storing cat food. Resealable plastic bags are a super affordable and convenient way to keep cat food. Nearly everyone already has some of these bags in their pantry, so they are great for last-minute storage and will help your cat’s dry food remain fresh for weeks.

Step 2: Label everything.

No matter what plastic container, glass jar, or resealable bag you use for storage, make sure you always label it. It’s beneficial to mark the container with the food’s expiration date so you know exactly when to use it by. You can write on plastic bags directly with a permanent marker. For other storage options like jars or plastic containers, use labeling stickers so you don’t damage the reusable containers.

Step 3: Put your storage container in a dry, cool place.

Your cat’s dry food needs to be stored in a dark, dry, cool place so it stays fresh. If you store it in too warm of a location, it could lead to the destruction of vitamins in the food and allow bacteria to grow.

Step 4: Keep food with the earliest expiration date at the front of your pantry.

Even if you have labeled all of your containers neatly with the correct expiration dates, keeping food with the shortest shelf life at the front of the pantry or cabinet is still helpful. Cats can be pretty demanding during dinner time, so you may feel rushed to get your beloved feline their food. By keeping the shortest expiration dates at the front, you don’t have to worry about sifting through containers when it’s time to feed your pet.

Dry cat food always comes in bulky bags that don’t reseal, making the food vulnerable to the environment and contaminants such as dirt and dust. The best way to ensure your cat’s food remains fresh, edible, and delicious is by storing it in a sturdy, sealable container or bag. Many great storage options are available, so choose the one that works best for you. By following these steps, you can ensure your pet has fresh food daily, leading to a healthy and happy cat for years to come.

Editors' Recommendations