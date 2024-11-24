These breeds are just as unique as they look

Whether you’re choosing a cat breed to bring home or are simply picking a favorite feline, there’s never a bad reason to do some research. After all, there’s so much more than meets the eye! Every cat has their own story to tell, but it’s all too easy to judge a book (or a cat) by its cover. Even though looks aren’t everything, adopting an adorable cat will certainly be the cherry on top. But what features do you consider to be “cute” on a cat?

Many people love long-haired cats with fluffy, majestic coats — just like these ones. These long-haired cat breeds have personalities just as unique as their looks, which is why it’s important to look at them all on a deeper level. Let’s learn about some new feline friends.

American bobtail

As the name implies, American bobtail cats are primarily known for their short, “bobbed” tail. However, one variety of this breed also has beautiful long coats that keep them warm through snowy New England winters. The short-haired variety tends to be similar in size to their hairier cousins, but they can be lighter and smaller due to the lack of fluff. This is one of just a few cat breeds native to the U.S., where veterinary researchers have identified potential link between the bobbed tail and pelvic issues like hip problems and incontinence.

Balinese

These gorgeous felines are cousins of Siamese cats, which you can see in their distinct two-toned color. However, the Balinese cats’ fluffy coats are much larger than their relatives, as are their fuller tails. But that’s where the differences end. Balinese cats are just as inquisitive, intelligent, and social as Siamese, which makes them a wonderful, adaptable companion for almost any cat owner.

Birman

These bright-eyed felines are as fluffy as can be, but their medium-length coats hardly ever become matted. Even so, they still require daily brushing and regular grooming. Birman cats are just as sweet as they are beautiful, which makes them a popular choice among those looking for purebred cats.

Himalayan

Himalayan cats have a distinct look that resembles both their Persian and Balinese cousins. They have a similar color-point pattern on their coats, which gives their faces, ears, and feet a darker color than the rest of their bodies. Their round faces and short noses are just as sweet as Persian cats’, though, unlike their relatives, Himalayan cats will always have blue eyes. They couldn’t possibly be any more stunning.

Japanese bobtail

Despite being one of the world’s oldest domestic cat breeds, Japanese bobtails aren’t household names like other breeds. Like their American cousins, these cats have short, “bobbed” tails, but the genetic mutation that causes the short tail is different for the American bobtail than for this breed. Japanese bobtails are small to medium-sized cats with an affinity for play and socializing. These highly intelligent kitties are known to enjoy a game of fetch, and they can be explorative troublemakers whenever curiosity strikes.

Maine Coon

This popular cat breed is the largest in North America, and it continually blows fans away with long bodies and docile temperaments. Maine Coon cats have distinct, pointed facial features that nearly resemble bobcats, but their fluffy, long hair also gives them a soft, huggable look. Fortunately, these friendly cats are also highly social and adaptable, which makes them excellent candidates for family cats. No wonder they are so beloved.

Manx

These smart cookies can have long or short fur, but Manx cats are best known for their playful, affectionate, and intelligent natures. They also enjoy repetitive games like fetch and chase, but the first thing you’ll notice is their lack of a tail. It’s a good thing these friendly felines enjoy a cuddle with their loved ones because their fluffy physique is too adorable to resist.

Norwegian Forest

These beautiful creatures may be made of a lot of fluff, but they have plenty of muscle behind them, too. Norwegian Forest cats can weigh over 16 pounds, making them one of the largest pet cat breeds in the world, but these independent felines won’t need round-the-clock attention as other cat breeds might. You’ll notice that these cats are happy just to be in the same space as their family – -how sweet! Even though this Scandinavian breed tends to bond closely with family, they can become cautiously friendly with strangers, as well.

Persian

Persian cats are regal, round-faced kitties recognized around the world. Their long coats and short noses are easy to spot, although these cats can develop a number of health issues because of their unfortunate anatomy. With regular grooming and hygiene care, Persian cats can remain clean, happy, and healthy from nose to tail. Cats with folds in their face may also require cleaning with a baby wipe, which is why it’s important to do your research before choosing a cat to care for.

Ragamuffin

As this smile-inducing name implies, ragamuffin cats are as cute as can be! These big cats easily weigh over 20 pounds when fully grown, though they have the sweet demeanors of gentle giants. Ragamuffin cats make excellent pets for families and multi-pet households, but anyone could fall in love with these kitties. They can be born with a number of different fur colors, including white, cream, black, chocolate, and even cinnamon. After reading that list, I’m a bit hungry!

There are even more long-haired cat breeds out there, but only you know which one is the best choice for your home. It’s easy to see why these gorgeous felines are so popular, so choose wisely.