Ah, Thanksgiving—the best time of the year to be a dog: everyone has food, there’s always someone to play with, and naps are readily encouraged. Between having you at home and getting to try delicious human food, your pup certainly has a lot to be thankful for!

Let’s turn the tables, though—why are you grateful for your dog? Maybe it’s their companionship or the silly ways they make you laugh. Many pup parents know how tricky it is to narrow down just a few reasons why their furry friend lights up their life, especially when each dog has their own adorable personality and quirks.

These are just 8 of the infinite reasons why you should be thankful for your dog this November:

1. They’re the perfect cuddle buddy for cold days

As winter creeps closer, you and your fur baby will surely start to notice a change in the weather. Odds are, the trees have already let go of their leaves for the autumn, and maybe your pup is snuggled in their winter coat as we speak.

Since it’s cozy season, though, you may want to indulge in a cuddle with your furry friend while you watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Even a little lap dog can feel as warm as a big fleece blanket, so what are you waiting for? Get your snuggle on!

2. Who needs a vacuum when you have a dog?

Instead of stressing out over having a spotless home, let your pup get in on the cleaning action. They’ll be the first to the scene for any spilled snacks—it’ll be like nothing even fell at all! In all seriousness, though, do keep an eye on what your dog gets a bite of.

They can be a fantastic companion while you get ready for the big day, whether cleaning, cooking, or decorating. Plus, how cute will they look among all the fall colors?

3. Your pup is the perfect “pawtner” for Thanksgiving activities

No matter what time of day it is or what you’re looking to get up to, your pup is ready to party… though we don’t blame you if your idea of “partying” includes a nap or two. A good meal and a nap are some of the simple pleasures in life, and there’s no reason why your furry friend shouldn’t enjoy it, too.

Your dog may also enjoy a round of football or frisbee before Thanksgiving dinner, especially if you include your whole family. Whether or not they play by the rules, they’re sure to be your star player.

4. Dogs provide endless smiles and entertainment

Whether scooting in for a cuddle or stealing a turkey drumstick off the dinner table, dogs are endlessly entertaining. You can never expect the same thing twice, especially when it comes to fun family gatherings. You may have to chase down your fur baby for the remnants of your dinner, but your family will be too busy laughing to notice the trouble your sneaky pup caused.

5. They’ll help take care of the leftovers, too

If your fridge is a bit too packed after a successful Thanksgiving, there’s someone in your house who’s more than willing to help out. There are many safe Thanksgiving foods for dogs, including pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and carefully-prepared turkey.

Make sure not to overfeed your dog or swap out too much of their regular food. Even safe ingredients can cause stomach upset in more sensitive pups. Turns out there can be too much of a good thing!

6. Dogs don’t judge

There’s nothing that lives up to a dog’s unconditional love. No matter who you are or what you’ve done, your four-legged friend will be your biggest fan through it all. They’ll be there for you on Thanksgiving when you swear you’ll never eat that much again. (And they’ll be there next year when you say the very same thing.)

7. You (and your food) will have your dog’s attention all day long

Where are the food-motivated pups at? This one’s for you!

Be prepared to have a Velcro pet for the day! Thanksgiving is basically Christmas for dogs who love a good snack (so, all of them), so don’t be afraid to indulge them a little—not before taking advantage of their increased alertness, of course. Training time, anyone?

8. They really are your best friend

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Halloween, or any day of the year, it’s never a bad idea to be grateful for the best buddy by your side. Just think of all the memories you’ve made together and all the hard times your sweet pup has helped you through. Dogs will love you like no one ever will, from sharing activities together to sharing snacks, so take in every moment!

Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s no shortage of reasons to be thankful for your beloved puppers, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate them. Whether you want to write out a list of what you’re grateful for or just take some time to reflect, make sure to pencil in a few minutes just for you and your best buddy this Thanksgiving—even if it’s just for a nap or a walk.

