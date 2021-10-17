As the cooler — and often rainier — months of the year roll around, many of us are unpacking raincoats, waterproof boots, and other wet-weather gear. While you’re organizing your seasonal wardrobe, you should consider adding a dog rain jacket to your collection, too.

Although many pups don’t mind a little rain, it can become a lot more annoying — and even harmful to their health — to spend a ton of time outside in a storm. Even just a walk can be enough to give your furry friend a chill, so a rain jacket for dogs will be both a smart and rewarding purchase. Here are a few of our most affordable favorites:

Good2Go Reversible Dog Raincoat in Blue

This cool coat is everything your pup needs to stay dry while on walks or potty breaks — it’s even reversible! One side features a fresh teal color with a storm-cloud print around the waist, while that same stormy fabric can be found on the reverse side of the jacket. The front of this dog raincoat uses a Velcro-like material to stay fastened, so you know it’ll be easy to get on and off.

Pros:

Two cute reversible fabrics in one jacket.

Water resistant and reflective.

Leash port with cover flap for when not in use.

The front of the body is covered.

Cons:

Water resistant instead of waterproof.

Customer reviews mixed about Velcro quality.

Customers report inconsistent sizing.

HDE Dog Raincoat Hooded Slicker Poncho

As Amazon’s No. 1 Bestseller in the “dog raincoat” category, this pooch-friendly weather jacket offers more than simple water protection. The lightweight polyester fabric makes it easy to wear and to fold up for packing or storage. It’s available in four sizes and 16 different prints, so your dog can be as cute as she is comfy.

Pros:

Adjustable belly strap makes the size of the jacket forgiving.

Lightweight, waterproof, and reflective material.

Includes a hole for the leash to attach through.

Cons:

The front of the body and legs are exposed.

No snap to keep hood secured to jacket when not in use.

Customers report that the material can slide around when worn.

Frisco Rubber Ducky Dog Raincoat

Raincoats just got a whole lot cuter with this rubber ducky raincoat. With its seven sizes to choose from and easily adjustable Velcro bands around the chest and tummy, nearly any dog can fit in it, too. Just like any good dog raincoat, this one will keep your dog’s entire back, neck, and head dry in wet weather, especially when you use its attached hood.

Pros:

Seven sizes make this jacket available to nearly every dog.

Designed to make raindrops roll off the jacket instead of soaking in.

Includes a lining for two layers of protection.

Cons:

Only one fabric print is available.

Water resistant, not waterproof.

Sizes run larger than described.

Petsyards Pet Raincoat Packable Hooded Dog Rain Jacket

For pups who live in extra-wet places, a durable raincoat is of utmost importance. The Petsyard raincoat fastens just as any other jacket does — with Velcro — and has two closing straps for maximum security. The attached hood even has a clear material for maximum visibility!

This dog rain jacket is both made of waterproof material and coated with polyacrylate (a waterproof sealant). Even though the hood has a little extra fabric, this coat can fold up into a neat 8.3-by-4.7-inch pouch.

Pros:

The hood features clear fabric for maximum protection and visibility.

The jacket folds into an easy-to-carry pouch.

Sealed for extra waterproofing.

Seven sizes available.

Cons:

Only two colors (blue and yellow) and zero patterns to choose from.

Sizing charts are off, according to customer review.

No reflective material.

Any of these four highly reviewed dog rain jackets will be a great pick for your pup, so don’t stress about your choice! Most canine coats can be forgiving in size as well, which gives you some leeway when trying to find your dog’s ideal size. Worse comes to worst, it might take some trial and error to find the exact fit you’re looking for, but it will be so worth it!

