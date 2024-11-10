You might be surprised by some of the pups on this list

You might comb celebrity Instagram to get all the latest gossip, but have you ever taken a deep dive into their pet preferences? From Demi Moore’s Chihuahua Pilaf to Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, famous folk certainly know how to dote on their pups and deck them out in style.

When Bored Panda reviewed news and reports on 2303 celebs and their pooches, they found some interesting trends among the stars. Here’s the dog breeds actors, athletes, and musicians all choose (plus how closely that lines up with the breeds Americans love).

Celebrity top dogs are very similar to everyone else’s

We’ll start with the biggest category, the mutts! That’s right, more VIPs owned a mixed pupper than any other single type. In the general population, The American Veterinary Medical Association says about 53% are mixed breeds, which means if you have a rescue, you’re certainly in good company. Lots of celebs have spoken openly on social media about supporting dog shelters or adopting their animals, including Emma Watson’s Sofia from Mexico and Florence Pugh’s dog, Billie.

After the mongrels, you’ll find another crowd-pleaser, the French bulldog or Frenchie. Interestingly, this is also the most popular among average Americans. If you’re a proud Frenchie parent, you have more in common with Michael Phelps, The Rock, and Megan Thee Stallion than you thought.

Preferences differ among musicians, athletes, and actors

Among actors, the number two dog is, of course, the Chihuahua, but this guy doesn’t even make the top 10 list for athletes. On that side, you’ll see rottweiler and cane corso, both missing from the actor and musician crowd. For the crooners, Frenchie takes the top spot, followed by Pomeranians, and then mixed breeds. Lastly, Bored Panda checked out which zodiac signs and breeds go together, with some interesting results that you can dive into.

What other pups made the list?

Other dogs on top of the celebrity choice list include German shepherds, Labs, golden retrievers, pit bulls, poodles, and Yorkies. With a few small exceptions, this closely mirrors the buds that the rest of us tend to gravitate toward as well. In modern times, we typically want dogs that love their humans and do well in families with other pets or kids, which explains the ever-lasting popularity of the Lab and golden, in particular. Poodles, on the other hand, might fit perfectly into a home where someone has allergies.

No matter the breed, celebs continue to wow us with their adorable pets, often featured on their Instagrams or seen in the wild with their humans. Some of the ultra famous even adopted their animals after working with them on sets and found they couldn’t bear to leave them behind. (As pet lovers ourselves, we completely understand.) But by and large, it seems the favorites of the famous are the most-loved dogs of all of us.