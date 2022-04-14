A trip out on the boat with your dog can be a fantastic way to spend the day, but before you head out, you need to pack some gear for your dog in addition to everything you’d bring for yourself. You don’t want to be caught out on the water without some essentials for your pup, so it’s important to start planning and gathering supplies well before you start taking the boat out. With so many products to choose from, we’ve highlighted some of the best options that you might want to consider. Having the right dog boat accessories can help to ensure that your trip is safe and fun for everyone, including your best friend.

What do dogs need on a boat?

Before your dog steps onto a boat, you’ll want to make sure that he has a properly fitting life vest. The Outward Hound Granby Splash Orange Dog Life Jacket can help to keep your dog safe, just in case he ever ends up in the water. This life vest is available in multiple sizes and features adjustable straps for a great fit. It’s offered in seven bright colors and features reflective accents to help keep your dog visible. It also has a handle on the back, so you can more easily lift your dog up and out of the water as needed.

It’s also important to make sure you have plenty of food and water available for your dog. The Kurgo No Spill Dog Travel Bowl is a great choice for use on boats. It’s a no-spill, no-drip bowl with a tapered lip that helps to reduce splashing. The bowl is made of food-grade silicone and holds 24 ounces of water or food, making it a versatile choice for all of your trips.

Where do dogs potty on a boat?

When you’ll be spending hours on the boat, your dog will need a place to potty. Artificial turf is the answer.

The Wee-Wee Patch Indoor Potty is convenient and easy to use. The pad has a built-in attractant to draw your dog to the pad, and its natural feel encourages your dog to use the pad. You can bring the pad along with you during every boat trip, and replacement pads are available.

How do I keep my dog cool in a boat?

Summertime is the perfect time to hit the water, but even on the water, the days can heat up and your dog’s health and comfort could be at risk. It’s important that you plan ahead and have ways to keep your dog cool.

You can use the K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad to give your best friend a cool spot to lie down on the boat, even on the hottest days. To use the bed, all you need to do is add water to the bed; there’s no electricity required, so it’s ideal for use on boats. The bed features a nylon and vinyl exterior for durability, and the water is diverted throughout the bed for an all-over cooling feeling.

If your dog is the more active type and might not want to spend time lying on a cooling pad, you might want to consider a Kurgo Core Cooling Dog Vest. Available in four sizes, this vest offers portable cooling for your dog’s chest and back. Just wet the vest, wring it out, and put it on your dog; its evaporation will help to lower your dog’s temperature and keep her comfortable. The vest is also reflective, so it helps to deflect the sun, so your dog stays cooler.

Giving your dog continuous access to cool, clean water can help to keep her hydrated in the heat. The UPSKY Dog Water Bottle is a leakproof bottle and dispenser that’s intended for travel and trips. It’s simple to use with one hand, and you can dispense water with the push of a button. It holds up to 15 ounces of water and is conveniently sized, so you can pack it away in your bag or cooler.

There are many dog boating accessories available, and with a little trial and error, you’ll figure out which ones work for you and your dog. When you start with short trips on the boat, you probably won’t need all of these accessories, but as you spend more time on the boat, chances are that you’ll need more supplies for your dog, especially when it comes to keeping him cool on the water. Once you have the right gear, you can keep your dog both safe and comfortable during all of your boat trips, so you can both enjoy all of these exciting adventures together.

