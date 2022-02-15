Hot dogs or hamburgers? *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? These are some of the greatest debates in history.

However, perhaps no debate causes people to fight like cats and dogs more than the debate over, well, cats and dogs. Which pet makes a better best friend? Of course, like the debates over BBQ fare and boy bands, this fight is all in good fun. Both types of pets make great friends, and the best one for you often depends on your personality and lifestyle.

However, if we’re being real, dogs are better than cats. There. We said it. Before you and your kitty swipe and hiss at us, consider these points.

Dogs aren’t annoyed by your presence

Dogs have been living their best lives over the last two years. The pandemic has allowed many of us to work from home, and we’ve been around for mid-day snuggles and play sessions. On the other hand, cats are hoping remote work is not the way of the future.

They actually like being touched and petted

It’s not that cats don’t enjoy getting petted, but it has to be on their terms. Dogs are more likely to welcome a good belly rub whenever, wherever. Feeling your touch—even if it’s when they’re in the middle of a nap—makes them feel loved, not irritated. They won’t get up in a huff and walk into another room.

They don’t randomly scratch or bite you

Cats can be a bit mercurial. One second they’re sitting pretty on a window perch. The next moment, they may pounce on you. Your dog? They would never. Your dog loves you unconditionally and wants nothing more than to be loved in return. (Real talk: Cat aggression is common and often fixable. Not all kitties display these behaviors.)

They poop outside

Do you want a box of crap in your house? We’re talking literal crap, not those unfashionable sweaters your mom keeps buying you. If your answer is yes, by all means, stick to cats. Cats typically use a litter box, whereas pups go outside. While you need to pick it up, it’s not nearly as gross as knowing you have a toilet that doesn’t flush in the next room.

Dogs don’t bring home unwelcome surprises

Though many cats are indoor-only, some go outside. When they do, they actually think they’re being helpful when they bring home half-eaten animals. These gifts are about as useful as Mom’s sweaters and arguably make your stomach churn more. Though some dogs are instinctual hunters, they typically spend their time outside bathing in the sun or fetching a ball, not a bird.

They sleep through the night

Dogs may spend much of their days napping, but they’re also willing to sleep at night. Sometimes, they may crawl into bed with us and keep us warm. Cats are nocturnal. Sort of. They’re technically actually crepuscular, which means they’re most active at dusk and dawn. Unfortunately, that also means they like to provide the soundtrack to their human’s sleep by batting items off shelves and meowing at the door, demanding to be fed at 4 a.m. If you enjoy a good night’s sleep, a dog is your best friend.

Dogs keep you active

If you’re looking to get in shape this year, consider your dog your secret weapon. Studies show people with dogs are four times more likely to get the recommended amount of exercise than people without them. It makes sense: Dogs need walking, and it’s fun to explore parks and trails with our furry friends. Other pups, like Dobermans, make great running buddies.

They actually want to please you

Dogs like knowing you are happy and will do what it takes to put a smile on your face. They’ll jump up and lick your face when you walk in the door. They’ll also “leave it,” even though they really want to eat that chicken you dropped on the ground. Because of this, dogs tend to be easier to train. Cats? They’re little savages who do not care. It’s your job to please them by feeding them on time, happily accepting their half-eaten surprises, and cleaning their litter box, not the other way around.

They don’t topple holiday trees

The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you have a dog, you might take sweet photos in matching pajamas or let them pick out their gifts at the local pet toy store. Cats like to play the role of Scrooge, especially if you have a tree. The internet is full of memes and videos of cats knocking the whole tree over. Bah humbug, indeed.

Dogs help you make friends

Dogs are known as humans’ best friends. However, they can also help their people make friends with other humans. One survey found that more than half of dog parents made friends while on walks. As great as having a dog is, it’s always nice to talk to someone who can talk back, and we can thank our pups for that.

Both dogs and cats are great. If you have room in your home, heart, and schedule, you may have both in your home. Nearly half of pet parents have multiple animals in their home, and it works out great. Dogs and cats can peacefully co-exist in the same house and even be friends. That said, sometimes it’s fun to compare the two based on stereotypes and common behaviors. Some people swear dogs are better than cats. They say they’re more affectionate and less likely to ruin Christmas. Ultimately, as long as you find a pet you love, you’re doing it right.

Editors' Recommendations