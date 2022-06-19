Are you a cool weather hiker? Or do you prefer enjoying the summer sun while you hit the trails? No matter your preference, taking your dog on a hike is a fantastic way to provide him with some much-needed exercise, not to mention an unforgettable bonding experience. But there are a few things you should be aware of before you take your dog to the nearest hiking trail. Just like you wouldn’t go on a hike without your gear, your adventurous pup is going to need the essentials, too.

A collapsible bowl, sunscreen, a durable harness, and comfortable dog booties are all must-haves before you set out on a hike. But what happens if your dog’s boots aren’t fit for extended nature walks? Don’t worry; we have a dog hiking trick or two up our sleeves, and we’re willing to share everything you need to know to keep your dog safe and comfortable on the trails.

The best hiking boots for dogs

Whether you plan on hiking lush nature trails or rocky paths, you want to make sure your four-legged friend’s boots are up to snuff. Please follow the correct steps when it comes to sizing your dog’s boots before you make a purchase. Once you know your pup’s size, check back in with us for our recommendations. Here are the best dog boots we’ve found for dogs of all sizes.

Small dogs

Available in an impressive 10 sizes, these all-weather boots are ideal for any dog breed. Size 1 will accommodate XXS-XS dogs, while size 10 will work for L-XL breeds. The thick, protective soles offer traction on rocky surfaces while protecting your dog’s paws from the heat, debris, and even broken glass left behind by irresponsible hikers. These durable boots, which are made from rubber and nylon, feature a self-tightening closure to deliver a secure, cozy fit without being uncomfortably tight.

If your hikes take you through bramble, protecting your dog’s legs will become your top priority. With these boot leggings from Walkee Paws, you’ll be able to take your pooch hiking even where the brush is dense and filled with potentially dangerous burrs. The boots are available in sizes XS-L, and they come in three solid colors or five playful prints. The over-the-back connectors keep your dog’s boot leggings securely in place while providing ample protection, and the boots are made of waterproof rubber with built-in “grippies” for extra traction.

Medium dogs

Although these boots aren’t the cheapest, we think they’re worth every penny, and here’s why. Available in sizes XX-Small to X-Large, these peppy red and black booties are made of breathable mesh, keeping your dog’s paws nice and dry during long hikes. The double closures ensure that your pup’s boots will stay on, and the adjustable ankle cord allows for a personalized fit. Non-slip soles designed to resemble your dog’s paws make walking feel natural and provide more traction. Best of all, these boots have reflective detailing, so your pooch will be visible at any time of the day or night.

These adorable booties, which come in light blue or black, are available in sizes 2 – for small dogs – through 8, designed to fit large breeds. The non-slip rubber soles are durable enough to withstand scorching hot pavement during the hottest months, but they’ll also keep your dog’s paws safe and warm when it’s cold out. Providing enough traction for wet surfaces, these waterproof boots ensure that your dog’s paws will stay nice and dry whether you’re at the beach or hiking a swampy trail. Wraparound straps and reflective access provide stability and visibility during nighttime walks.

Large dogs

Available in sizes Small to XX-Large, these neoprene dog boots are as high-quality as they are comfortable. These boots will keep your dog’s feet nice and dry on cool, rainy days or during the dog days of summer. (Pun completely intended.) Thanks to the reflective straps, your dog can safely join you on early morning or late evening hikes. Cushioned neoprene socks conform to the natural shape of your dog’s legs, providing a natural feel. Best of all, the double straps and upgraded heel guards give extra security and traction.

With sizing that runs the gamut from Petite to X-Large, these boots from Ultra Paws will work wonders for any dog breed. The soles and toes feature a patented, flexible thermoplastic coating to provide sturdy, high-grip traction, while the water-resistant nylon socks keep your pup’s feet dry in almost any weather conditions. Foam inserts provide a comfortable walk, and fuzzy closures ensure that your dog’s boots won’t slip off.

Now that you know where to find the best dog hiking boots available, it’s time to hit the trails, right? Not so fast. You’ll want to make sure that your pup knows how to follow basic commands before you take him for a hike. If you have a small dog, consider bringing a dog carrier sling on your hike. Small dogs have little legs, and they can’t walk as far as their larger counterparts. Please consult your veterinarian before hiking with your pooch if he has any chronic health problems. Last, but certainly not least, remember to bring SPF for you and your dog, make sure you have plenty of water, and have fun.

