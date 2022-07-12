For a lot of people, Dyson is the go-to name in vacuums. But brand loyalty is expensive, and it can force you to miss out on some fantastic products and deals. Take this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day 2022 deal, for instance. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $200, down $60 from its retail price of $260. This deal may only stick around during Prime Day, so take advantage while you can.

Should you buy this Shark cordless vacuum on Prime Day?

Once you try a cordless vacuum, you’ll understand why so many people love them. Easy to use and incredibly convenient, you can bring the vacuum into every room you need to clean without having to worry about how far your power cord will stretch. Maneuver the vacuum under tables, around sofas, and into deep nooks and crannies. Since cordless vacuums are so light, you can easily clean surfaces at or above eye level, such as bookshelves and ceiling fans. Take advantage of this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal and make your cleaning routine less of a chore.

This Shark cordless vacuum holds its own against more lauded brands like Dyson. The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has a high-speed brushless motor that will suck up dirt, dust, and fine particles with ease. It works well on hardwoods and carpets and when you need to clean the car seats or dig into the cushions of a couch, you can turn the vacuum into a handheld beast. This model is only 7 pounds when completely assembled and lighter when in handheld mode! If you’re looking for something a bit beefier than this stick vacuum, check out our rundown of the best Shark vacuums of 2022.

This Shark cordless vacuum has a run time of 40 minutes on a single charge; more than enough time unless you’re a spring cleaning deep-cleaning machine and need to deep dive into every nook and cranny in your house. If you store the vacuum in its convenient charging station, it will always be charged and ready when you need it and takes merely three hours to charge fully — we’re sure you can find other cleaning projects to do while your new vacuum charges!

And, since the Shark is so easy to whip out and carry anywhere, you’ll find yourself cleaning up areas as messes arise rather than waiting for one painfully long day of cleaning.

This Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal is exclusive to Best Buy Prime Day deals, but it might not stick around past Prime Day. Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for their money when it comes to Prime Day deals this year. Grab this fantastic Dyson alternative while it’s still super cheap.

Editors' Recommendations