Some breeds seem to be everywhere. Labrador retrievers have been the American Kennel Club’s most popular dog breed for three decades. Golden retrievers, another popular breed, have starred in movies and even retrieve baseball bats at minor-league games.

A collie had an entire TV show named after her (Lassie, if you’re drawing a blank), and Snoopy the beagle is not only a comic-strip character but a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. There’s a reason these pups are popular and famous. They, and other common breeds, make great forever friends. They’re loving and loyal, and have unique personality traits people love.

However, some of the rarest dog breeds also make perfect additions to a family. Opening your mind and heart to one of these dogs could be one of the best decisions you make. Here’s a rare dog breed for any kind of pet parent.

For pet parents who love sports

Mudi

Active pet parents who consider Tough Mudder Saturdays the best kind of Saturdays will love an agile, athletic pet. The Mudi fits that bill. If you’ve never heard of the Mudi, you’re likely not alone. The breed gained full recognition by the AKC in 2022. Mudis are herding dogs that probably originated in Hungary. They need plenty of mental and physical stimulation and thrive in active households. Engage them in games of Frisbee and flyball, or build them an agility course. They’ll love you forever.

For pet parents who hates too much shedding

Azawakh

Some long-haired pups are gentle, loving animals. However, not every pet parent wants to deal with all that shedding. It could be allergies or personal preference — no shame either way. This West African sighthound has a slender build and a short coat. They’re known for not shedding much or requiring frequent trips to the groomer. Azawakhs generally love their family. They’re not aggressive, but they may take a little while to warm up to strangers. In addition to being low-maintenance in terms of grooming, these pups are also phenomenal athletes. You’ll be amazed by their speed and endurance.

For pet parents who love going hiking

Mountain Cur

The playful Mountain Cur was historically a hunter. This breed has a powerful nose, and they traditionally use it for hunting game. You don’t need to let your Mountain Cur’s hunter instincts run wild, but their love of trails and the outdoors makes them perfect hiking companions. Hitting the trails is a great way for Mountain Curs to exercise and let out energy. This high-energy breed needs plenty of physical activity.

For pet parents who want a best friend

Stabyhoun

Stabyhouns are one of the rarest breeds in the world — there are only about 6,000 of them. These dogs can likely trace their ancestry back to the Netherlands, where they probably worked on farms. The word “Stabyhoun” means “stand by me” in the West Germanic language of Friesland, and these pups are true to their name. Stabyhouns are typically smart and kind, and do well in families with small children. These pups will be like your shadow, following you around and longing to curl up in your lap when you’re not out and about together.

For cheerful pet parents

Biewer Terrier

Happy-go-lucky pet parents will meet their match in the Biewer Terrier. A 2021 addition to the list of AKC’s recognized breeds, these cheerful, long-haired pups are full of character. They only weigh four to eight pounds, but their playful personalities can light up a large room. Biewer Terriers look proud and sassy when they walk, bringing a smile to any passerby’s face. Their favorite spot is on your lap, though. These pups are very affectionate towards their humans.

Uncovering one of the rarest dog breeds can be like finding a needle in a haystack or diamond in the rough, only better. Many lesser-known dog breeds make excellent pets and are worth checking out at your local shelter or rescue. Reading up on all kinds of dog breeds can give you a good idea of what you are looking for in a companion. That said, remember that a dog’s breed doesn’t define them. Each pup is unique, and nurture will also shape their personality. Be sure to give whatever dog you choose plenty of love and training so they can live the happiest, healthiest life and have the best chance to thrive in various settings, like dog parks, other people’s homes, and your lap.

