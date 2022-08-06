If you’ve spent enough time around dog people, you’ve probably heard it said that the smaller the dog, the longer the lifespan. While this idea does have some scientific basis to it, though, it’s not everything. Some dog breeds decided to throw us a curveball in regards to the dog’s life experience and geriatric needs, while others are totally predictable. That has nothing to do with breed and everything to do with the individual, so you’re going to have to spend more time with your four-legged friend, too. After all, who doesn’t want to spend more time with their pup?

How long do Dachshunds live? Do any other breeds live as long? Keep on reading these helpful PawTracks pointers to find out!

How long do Dachshunds live?

According to the American Kennel Club — one of the leading expert sources on canine life — Standard Dachshunds have a life expectancy of 12 to 16 years on average. Though their Miniature sized brothers and sisters are smaller (this can sometimes be an indicator of a longer lifespan) their average life expectancy is not different than that of Standard Dachshunds.

Here’s the good news: the Weiner Dog’s life expectancy is already longer than most dogs! With large dogs living an average of 8 to 12 years, Doxies and other smaller dogs can seem like healthier breeds by comparison. This is not proven, though, nor is any reason why smaller dogs tend to live longer than larger canine friends (via AKC).

Can a Dachshund live for 20 years?

With the right diet and exercise routine, a small dog like the Dachshund absolutely can live to be 20 years old. In fact, more than one of the world’s oldest dogs on record had Doxie blood in them, and they were all over 20. Most recently, a Miniature Dachshund named Funny spent his final days with the title of “Oldest Living Dog” which he received in November 2020. At the time, he was 21 years and 169 days old (via Guinness World Records).

To keep your hot dog as happy and healthy as can be, you’ll want to keep an eye on his health, especially his weight. The Dachshund’s long body shape makes carrying extra pounds even harder on them than on the average dogs, but in truth, there are so many reasons to keep your dog trim. Breeds like this are also prone to spinal issues such as Intervertebral Disc Disease, which can be exacerbated by extra weight (via British Veterinary Association). This, by far, is the biggest health issue facing Dachshunds, especially as they age.

What is the oldest Dachshund to live?

As far as we know, Funny the Miniature Dachshund is the oldest of this breed to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. This sweet boy may not be the most elderly Dachshund ever, though. California’s Mountain Democrat interviewed Robert Rowland and his four-legged friend Rocky back in 2011 when Rocky was a staggering 24 years old. Rowland believed his buddy’s longevity was a result of their active lifestyle together. Even though Rocky was eventually put down due to his low quality of life from mobility impairment, he had zero chronic health concerns like heart disease or liver failure.

What is the most common cause of death for Dachshunds?

Although spinal abnormalities are the most common health concern for Dachshunds, heart disease is their leading cause of death. As Calvert Animal hospital explains, leaky heart valves tend to be the most common root of this problem, especially when not caught early on. When a valve becomes weak and deformed, it allows blood to seep out and gather around the valve. If this results in too much pressure, it can strain the heart and cause a murmur or other physical defat. This issue certainly isn’t exclusive to Dchhunds but is tended to see more often in this area.

Just because Dachshunds are at risk for heart idea doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk for other health concerns, too, so make sure to keep up with your dog’s regular vet visits. They can help reassure you that everything is exactly as it should be, so you can get back to having fun with your fur baby as soon as possible. The vast majority of Dachshunds seem like such happy dogs—how could you not have fun!

