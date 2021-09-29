The new iPhone 13 is here, and Apple fans are flocking in droves to their wireless carrier to buy the latest and greatest smartphone model. An estimated 85% of Americans own a smartphone, and we happen to think they’re essential for pet parents — and not necessarily for the reasons you may suspect. Meanwhile, with tech magazines, websites, and enthusiasts buzzing about the new iPhone release, you may be wondering why it’s such a big deal. We’ll go over some of the best iPhone 13 features that we think make Apple’s latest offering the top option for pet parents everywhere.

Why pet parents need the new iPhone 13

From upgraded cameras to support for better pet-centric apps, here are the reasons we think you’ll love the new iPhone 13.

Better cameras and 4K video

Whether you love capturing pictures of your fur baby sleeping, or you share videos of your pets zipping through the house at top speed, a good camera is a must-have for pet parents. But lugging around a heavy DSLR is a pain, and you always have your phone on hand. (Did you know most people check their phones over 260 times a day? Wild.) The new iPhone 13 serves up improved cameras capable of capturing adorable shots of your fur baby — even if he’s napping in a dark corner of your bedroom. Video lovers will enjoy the ability to film in 4K up to 60 frames per second. Also included in the camera upgrades: built-in filters, a new photographic setting, and improved stabilization.

Built-in 5G connectivity

While the blazing-fast mmWave speeds can be found only in major U.S. cities, the iPhone 13 includes 5G connectivity, which provides you with a better gaming experience, faster streaming, and improved video calls. If you love chatting on FaceTime or playing your favorite game while your pup romps around at the dog park, you’ll love the speed offered by the iPhone 13’s built-in sub-6 GHz 5G. No 5G in your area? Not a problem. You’ll receive gigabit LTE speeds instead. Smart Data Mode instantly converts your connection to LTE when you don’t need 5G speed, which helps conserve your phone’s battery.

Improved battery life

Speaking of your phone’s battery life, the iPhone 12 uses a 2,815 mAh battery, but the new iPhone 13 uses a larger 3,240 mAh battery. Larger battery, longer battery life, and the iPhone 13 still weighs only under an ounce more than the iPhone 12. The A15 chip utilized by the iPhone 13 extends your phone’s battery life up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12’s. If you opt for an iPhone 13 mini, you’ll still get 1.5 hours of extra battery life over the iPhone 12 mini’s. Now, you can ditch your heavy battery pack phone case and maybe even leave your charger at home while you’re out walking your pup. Best of all, fans of MagSafe Chargers needn’t worry. The new iPhone 13 lineup comes with built-in magnets, so you can use them with your favorite MagSafe accessories.

It comes in a mini size, too

Juggling your dog’s leash, a collapsible water bowl, a water bottle, your wallet, your keys, and your phone can be a hassle. If massive screens aren’t for you, the affordable, compact iPhone 13 mini may be right up your alley. While the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 13 mini’s screen is only 5.4 inches, small enough to stash in the pocket of your hoodie without it tumbling out. But you won’t have to skimp on screen quality just because you’ve downsized. The iPhone 13 mini offers a 2340-by-1080-resolution screen that boasts 476 pixels per inch and 1,200 nits max brightness for your HDR content needs.

Better app selection

If you need to go out of town for a few days and don’t want to board your dog, hiring a dog walker is the best way to make sure your pup gets adequate exercise every day. Wag! works only with licensed, bonded, and insured dog walkers and sitters, so you can trust that your pup is in good hands. There’s just one tiny problem — the app is available only in Apple’s App Store. In fact, many of our favorite apps for pet parents are iOS only, yet another benefit of owning the new iPhone 13.

From a better camera to access to better apps, the new iPhone 13 is a dream come true for pet parents. While the decision of whether you want to splash out on the newest smartphone is ultimately yours, we’re firmly in the corner of #TeamNewiPhone13 for all the reasons listed above — but mostly the camera.

Editors' Recommendations