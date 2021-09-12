  1. Getting Started

5 health issues to look out for in your miniature schnauzer

By

Miniature schnauzers may be the smallest of the schnauzer breed, but they are dogs with big personalities. Naturally curious, this dog breed is easily recognizable with their bushy beards and eyebrows. They are intelligent, playful, loyal dogs who love being the center of attention. According to the American Kennel Club, while this breed is generally healthy, they are prone to a few diseases. Following are five health problems to look out for in miniature schnauzers.

Miniature Schnauzer in dog show.

Cataracts

Miniature schnauzers are prone to cataracts in addition to other serious eye conditions such as cherry eye, glaucoma, and eye ulcers. According to veterinary experts, while cataracts are more common in senior dogs, they can be triggered by inadequate nutrition, an infection, diabetes, or an injury. Cataracts are cloudy areas within the lens of the eye. They usually appear white or gray and can occur in one or both eyes. A cataract can remain in just one tiny area of the lens or affect the entire lens, leading to partial or complete blindness.

Symptoms

  • Changes in eye color or in pupil size
  • Cloudy pupils in one or both eyes
  • Difficulty seeing in dimly lit areas
  • Reluctance to climb or jump
  • Rubbing or scratching of the eyes
  • Bumping into furniture
  • Misjudging distances
  • Watery eyes

If your pet shows any signs of cataracts, contact a veterinary ophthalmologist. You have several options for treatment, including surgery to remove the cataracts.

Hyperlipidemia

According to the VCA Hospital group, “hyperlipidemia” refers to elevated levels of lipids or fats in the bloodstream. The term is typically used to describe high levels of triglycerides or cholesterol. While it’s normal for dogs to have a surge of fats into the bloodstream after eating, veterinary experts say those fats should be cleared in six to 10 hours. In animals with hyperlipidemia, the fat levels remain high all the time. If left untreated, it can lead to pancreatitis, liver disease, eye disease, and seizures.

Symptoms 

In most cases, hyperlipidemia has no clinical signs, according to medical experts. The condition is often detected only when a veterinarian performs routine screening blood work. If symptoms do occur, they might include:

  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Decreased appetite
  • White patches on the surface of the eye
  • Skin abnormalities such as itching or hair loss

Once hyperlipidemia is detected, your veterinarian will treat the underlying cause. If no underlying cause is found, your schnauzer will be put on a low-fat, high-fiber diet.

Pancreatitis

Miniature schnauzers are predisposed to pancreatitis due to their tendency to have high blood triglyceride levels, according to experts at PetMD. The pancreas is responsible for releasing enzymes that aid in digestion. When working normally, the enzymes become active only when they reach the small intestine. However, in a dog with pancreatitis, the enzymes activate when they are released, causing inflammation and damage to the pancreas and surrounding tissues and organs.

Symptoms 

  • Hunched back
  • Repeated vomiting
  • Pain in the abdomen (dog appears uncomfortable or bloated)
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Dehydration
  • Weakness/lethargy
  • Fever

Treatment is primarily supportive care regardless of whether the patient has acute or chronic pancreatitis, according to PetMD. Veterinarians can help manage the pain associated with this condition.

Liver shunts

This breed is more likely than other dogs to suffer from a liver shunt, called a portosystemic shunt. With this condition, some of the blood supply that should go into the liver goes around it instead, depriving the liver of the blood flow it needs to grow and function properly. According to veterinary experts, dogs can either be born with these shunts (congenital shunts) or develop them later in life (acquired shunts).

Symptoms 

  • Poor growth (congenital shunts)
  • Poor appetite and/or eating unusual things
  • Weight loss
  • Increased thirst and urination
  • Difficulty urinating or blood in the urine
  • Vomiting, which may contain blood
  • Diarrhea, which may contain blood
  • Behavioral changes like staring vacantly, poor vision, unsteadiness, and circling

Treatment for liver shunts can include surgery to close the shunts or medications and diet to help manage the symptoms.

Bladder stones

While bladder stones are common in all dogs, miniature schnauzers are 10 to 20 times more likely to develop calcium oxalate stones than other breeds, according to the Morris Animal Foundation. This type of urinary stone can cause life-threatening obstruction of the urinary tract.

Symptoms 

  • Straining or discomfort when urinating
  • Blood in the urine
  • Strong smell from urine
  • Frequent urination
  • Having accidents in the house
  • Licking their genital area more than usual
  • Having lower energy

According to the VCA Hospital group, there are three main treatment options for bladder stones: surgery to remove the stones, a nonsurgical procedure using urohydropropulsion to flush out small stones, and feeding a special diet formulated to dissolve the particular type of bladder stone.

Two miniature schnauzers playing with a stick.

It’s important to remember that just because miniature schnauzers are predisposed to certain diseases doesn’t mean that your dog will contract them. However, by being aware of the breed’s health risks, pet parents can be alert for symptoms. Nobody wants their dog to suffer, and seeking early veterinary intervention can help pets avoid increased pain and discomfort and prevent further complications.

Editors' Recommendations

4 incredible ways to calm a cat who’s scared of everything

A tuxedo cat hiding inside of a paper bag.

7 great ways to reduce cat hair shedding

Person brushing a happy cat lying on a bed

3 amazing tech finds that can help you keep an eye on your pets

pet technology security dog phone

5 fall-inspired dog treat recipes you can make

A marble countertop with miniature pumpkins and fall-themed dog treats

Why do dogs lick their lips? This is when you should be worried

A beige dog licking his lips beside a woman working on a laptop.

5 easy steps for training your Australian shepherd

red merle australian shepherd in woods

Cat teeth cleaning is easy if you follow these tips

how to brush cat teeth toothbrush

How to get your cat to stop begging for food

Car eating from a food bowl

How to protect your home from rodents without harming your pets

Three rats crawling around a kitchen sink.

Can cats eat cheese? What you need to know before snack time

cats eat cheese

Avoid these common problems when litter-training a kitten

Kitten using a litter box

6 best dog breeds for apartment living

Woman kissing a Boston terrier on the couch.

Why your dog’s gums aren’t pink (and what to do about it)

A tan and white dog having his teeth brushed with a red toothbrush.