It’s hard to find the right words sometimes. It’s especially challenging to sum up how we feel when talking about our puppies. We love them more than words can describe.

Whether our puppies are actually under 12 months old or furry friends who will always be our babies, they’re our partners in crime. We take them on road trips and love bringing gifts home for them just to see their tails wag. They’ll shower us with kisses even if we come home empty-handed. Our pups have seen us at our best and at our worst and love us anyway.

How can we possibly sum up all of those feelings in a couple of sentences? Some talented wordsmiths have already done it for us. Feel free to steal any of these 10 quotes about puppies for your next ode to your best friend on Instagram.

Quotes about loving your puppy

How do you describe the immense love you feel for your puppy? Try one of these quotes, which spoke to our hearts.

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” — Charles Schulz, American cartoonist, and creator of the Peanuts comic strip

Why we love it: Is there anything better than cuddling a warm puppy? No. Charles Schulz, who brought Snoopy into our lives and homes, was right on the mark when he made this statement.

“Did you know that there are over 300 words for love in canine?” — Gabrielle Zevin, American author, and screenwriter

Why we love it: Think dogs can’t speak? Think again. Dogs express their love for us in so many ways, from waging their tails when we come home after a long day at work to placing their heads on our laps as we watch Netflix.

“There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face.” — Ben Williams, English philosopher



Why we love it: Therapy is beneficial, but your puppy’s endless kisses make for the perfect post-session treat.

“A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart.” — Judy Desmond, producer of Eyes of Prey



Why we love it: Dogs have a way of lifting us up out of our darkest moments. Their unconditional love is a reminder that we are enough.

“My idea of absolute happiness is to be in bed on a rainy day with my blankie, my cat, and my dog.” — Anne Lamott, American author, and activist



Why we love it: Quite simply, Anne Lamott’s idea of a perfect day sounds like heaven.

“My little dog — a heartbeat at my feet.” — Edith Wharton, Pulitzer Prize-winning author



Why we love it: Have you met your heart dog — the one who knows precisely what you need and when? They’re like your heartbeat (and make great foot warmers, too).

Quotes that prove that dogs are the best

Is there anyone better than your dog? No. You know that, but you may have difficulty convincing the rest of the world. (Cat people, we see you.) These quotes about puppies will help you make your case.

“All his life, he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For, after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.” — Charles Schulz



Why we love it: Schulz makes our list for a second time for this profound quote about the innate goodness of dogs.

“Dogs are our link to paradise.” — Milan Kundera, Czech writer



Why we love it: Because truer words were never spoken.

“No animal I know of can consistently be more of a friend and companion than a dog.” — Stanley Leinwall, writer



Why we love it: They don’t call a dog a human’s best friend for nothing. Their unconditional love and loyalty are the markers of a genuine best friend.

“No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you feel rich.” — Louis Sabin, author



Why we love it: Our relationships with our dogs are priceless. The way they remind us that we are enough, through snuggles and tail wags, is worth more than we can ever say.

These people really do know how to sum up the love we have for our puppies, don’t they? Don’t feel bad that you didn’t say it first. You may notice a pattern: Many of the people quoted are professional writers. They simply have a way with words. You have a special way with your puppy, though. They’re so lucky to have you, and the feeling is mutual. These quotes can help you express your feelings to the world on social media on holidays like National Puppy Day (March 23) and National Dog Day (Aug. 26), or just a regular Thursday. If you’re more private about your love for your puppy, the quotes can simply warm your heart on a cold night (but probably not quite in the same way as snuggling with your puppy does).

