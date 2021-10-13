It’s undeniable that cute Halloween costumes are always a hit. But we’re here to help if you’re in the mood for something a little creepier this year. Some things should go without saying, but we’re going to say them anyway: Make sure your pet is comfortable wearing her costume. If she hates wearing clothes, choose a spooky accessory or unobtrusive costume instead. Additionally, your pet should look scary, but she shouldn’t be scared of her costume. We may love being frightened on Halloween, but research shows that our pets don’t. Come take a closer look at the scariest pet Halloween costumes we’ve found on the internet.

1. Rubie’s Costume Company Pennywise Dog Costume

While this is admittedly not the best Halloween costume idea if you suffer from coulrophobia — an extreme fear of clowns — this spooky take on Pennywise from Stephen King’s It is sure to make your dog the center of attention. (And possibly cause a few nightmares along the way.) The costume features a red wig and a shirt with attached arms, one hand holding Pennywise’s ubiquitous red balloon. The costume is available in sizes small through extra-large, perfect for a variety of dog breeds. Want to match your dog this Halloween? Wear a bright yellow raincoat, and you’ll float, too.

2. Frisco Headless Rider Dog & Cat Costume

Fans of Sleepy Hollow will love this headless rider costume, which allows your cat or dog to stand in for the Hessian’s demonic steed. The costume comes in sizes extra small through double extra large, so it will work for cats, small breeds, and large breeds like Rottweilers. The costume features a headless rider clutching a jack-o’-lantern while he searches for his head, and the getup attaches with a hook-and-loop closure, making it easy to put on. Best of all, it won’t restrict your pet’s movements or cover her face.

3. Frisco Axe Dog & Cat Headpiece

If your fur baby finds normal Halloween costumes too restrictive, this scary headpiece is an outstanding alternative. Lightweight, adjustable, and easy to secure, this headpiece features an ax embedded in a pillow that perches atop your pet’s head. It comes in sizes medium/large and extra-large/double extra-large, but the adjustable toggle means you can easily resize it to fit most pets.

4. Juzipi Dogs Demogorgon Cosplay Costume

Stranger Things has taken the world by storm, and with good reason. Now, your dog can become the creepiest of creatures from the Upside Down. Made from soft, high-quality felt, this costume is lightweight and easy for your pet to wear without hindering their movements. The headpiece is available in one size and fits dogs under 20 pounds, so it’s best for small dog breeds (and possibly larger cats). Despite the limited sizing, we couldn’t exclude it from our list.

5. Seis Halloween Dog Hat Skull Costume

Your search is over if you’ve been looking for a spooky skull costume for your fur baby. Made from durable, waterproof vinyl with an adjustable toggle strap, this headpiece is easy for your dog to wear and just realistic enough to be scary. The skull measures 5.1 by 4.9 by 6.3 inches and weighs only 0.17 pounds, lightweight enough that your pooch can wear it for the whole evening without discomfort. Because it’s made of vinyl, it’s remarkably easy to clean if your dog goes outside to romp in the yard.

6. Malier Halloween dog and cat giant spider costume

Arachnophobia, or an intense fear of spiders, is one of the most common phobias in the world. If you want your pet’s scary costume to have the maximum impact on your party guests, this one from Malier should do it. It comes in sizes small for cats and small dog breeds (measuring 12.6–16.5 inches in the chest and 7.9–12.6 inches at the neck) and medium (measuring 15.7–21.7 inches at the chest and 11.8–15.7 at the neck). Made from soft, lightweight felt and faux fur, the costume features a realistic rounded spider body and eight furry legs. The costume attaches with a hook-and-loop closure, making it easy to get your pet dressed and undressed for the big night.

Fairy and angel pet costumes look precious, but for those of us who love to celebrate the spooky part of spooky season, only a scary Halloween costume will do. From pop culture’s most beloved television series to our least-favorite eight-legged sleep-paralysis demons, you’re bound to find a creepy Halloween costume for your pet somewhere on our list.

